REVIEW: There's no real winner in 'Buddy Games'

Unless you’re a complete jerk, there’s no one remotely recognizable in Josh Duhamel’s new comedy, “Buddy Games.”

Suggesting six friends vie in obnoxious competitions well into middle age, the film pits them against each other in a “Survivor”-like obstacle course that must have cost tens of thousands to construct. Never mind that most don’t have the money to buy beer.

This is a way to settle old scores, reveal long-held secrets and showcase Duhamel’s body.

Considering he wrote, directed and produced the film, he might have aimed higher.

“The Hangover” was obviously a reference but “Buddy Games” comes nowhere close. For starters, there are too many competitors, not enough individuality. Dan Bakkedahl and Nick Swardson are the two who stand out – as the most unlikable. The former loses the ability to father children in an early-day revenge move; the latter is deemed responsible. Both torment each other repeatedly, only to let Kevin Dillon, James Roday, Dax Shepard and Duhamel waste time talking about them. There’s a range of occupations here, too, but once you realize that’s not enough to remember who’s who, it’s just something that gets in the way.