REVIEW: Tiffany Haddish shows promise in Billy Crystal's 'Here Today'

There’s the hint of a great actress yet to come in “Here Today,” but it’s fairly stifled once Tiffany Haddish settles in as caregiver for Billy Crystal.
Crystal plays a crusty comedy writer who begins to show signs of dementia. Although he’d rather drift off on his own, a doctor convinces him he needs someone to help during those particularly challenging days.
Haddish gets the job – but not until she has had a chance to show the Tiffany audiences have grown to love. Winning a lunch with Crystal’s Charlie Berns, she orders a heap of shellfish, has an allergic reaction and needs to be rushed to the emergency room. He goes along and, since she doesn’t have insurance, pays the bill. Because she wants to pay it back, the die is cast.
While the two spend time together, she gets his back story in drips and drabs. She wants to know why he’s so closed-mouth about his family; he wonders why she hasn’t realized her potential as an entertainer.
They bond, share moments and, soon, reveal the reason he’s so stand-offish about his children and late wife.
In an interesting twist, Crystal does flashbacks with his wife (Louisa Krause) but only his voice is used. That avoids awkward special effects but it also makes some of those encounters a bit one-sided.
Because Crystal also directed, there’s an imbalance that permeates “Here Today.” We don’t understand why his children (played by Penn Badgley and Laura Benanti) are so judgmental or why fellow writers treat him as a necessary evil.
The only relationship that gets any kind of breathing space is the one between the unlikely friends. When she discovers he’s writing a book about his life, she pushes him to reveal key details. While the interviewer mode doesn’t say much about her character, it does suggest Haddish’s potential.
At one point, it’s very clear she could do a big-screen biography of comedian Moms Mabley but Crystal – the director – doesn’t push it.
Instead, he embraces a “Father”-lite approach to dementia and includes scenes that could burnish his own acting cred.
While Anthony Hopkins mined nuance in his Oscar-winning performance, Crystal goes big. He has a “Network”-level breakdown and moments with a granddaughter that will tell you all you need to know about the man but not the disease.
Thanks to Haddish’s presence, “Here Today” isn’t a heartbreaking look at memory loss. It’s a gentle way of going into that dark night. She treats him with due respect and makes you forget there are a lot of big names doing cameos in a film that could have used their full participation.
Crystal is Crystal. If he’s interested in mentoring Haddish, he might have given her more to do and less to process.