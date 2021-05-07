REVIEW: Tiffany Haddish shows promise in Billy Crystal's 'Here Today'

There’s the hint of a great actress yet to come in “Here Today,” but it’s fairly stifled once Tiffany Haddish settles in as caregiver for Billy Crystal.

Crystal plays a crusty comedy writer who begins to show signs of dementia. Although he’d rather drift off on his own, a doctor convinces him he needs someone to help during those particularly challenging days.

Haddish gets the job – but not until she has had a chance to show the Tiffany audiences have grown to love. Winning a lunch with Crystal’s Charlie Berns, she orders a heap of shellfish, has an allergic reaction and needs to be rushed to the emergency room. He goes along and, since she doesn’t have insurance, pays the bill. Because she wants to pay it back, the die is cast.

While the two spend time together, she gets his back story in drips and drabs. She wants to know why he’s so closed-mouth about his family; he wonders why she hasn’t realized her potential as an entertainer.

They bond, share moments and, soon, reveal the reason he’s so stand-offish about his children and late wife.

In an interesting twist, Crystal does flashbacks with his wife (Louisa Krause) but only his voice is used. That avoids awkward special effects but it also makes some of those encounters a bit one-sided.