“Beautiful Boy” is the kind of film actors do to get awards attention.
Dark, often difficult to watch, it gives Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet plenty to play but little rest for the audience.
Based on memoirs by David and Nic Sheff, the film tells the story of a young man’s downward spiral into addiction and his father’s attempts to save him.
There are moments here that ring true, but “Beautiful Boy” isn’t a feel-good anything. It doesn’t have moments of redemption or relief. It’s just a chronicle of secrets, lies and retreat.
Carell plays David Sheff, a successful writer who wants to believe his son Nic (Chalamet) is headed for an equally fruitful life. When everything doesn’t go as planned, Nic finds comfort in all sorts of drugs, then bottoms out with meth. Gone for days at a stretch, he prompts his father to try to understand what would prompt the behavior and what would pull him out. Stints in rehab don’t work; a new life in college holds promise, not a solid solution.
Maura Tierney (as Sheff’s second wife) and Amy Ryan (as his first) try to be supportive, but this boils down to a father/son struggle. Tierney, in particular, has moments that will make you weep.
But, then, most of “Beautiful Boy” will have the same effect.
Directed by Felix Van Groeningen, the “Ordinary People”-like drama even features Timothy Hutton in a quick cameo. While some of the dialogue is statistics heavy, it works whenever Chalamet is on screen.
He’s such an incredible young actor you buy every tic, smile and lie he embraces. He bargains well, too, convincing family members he’s going to come clean. And then, he’s back on the streets, looking for a way to find that high again.
Van Groeningen drops subtle clues about the family – dad framed a letter he got from Keith Haring, son spies a memory dad left sitting on his desk – but doesn’t say divorce or poor parenting is to blame.
When Nic hits bottom, he heads to a place that meant something to both Sheffs. Dad, though, doesn’t think of going there.
When Tierney and Carell attend a support group, we get the message “Beautiful Boy” intends to send. It’s not an easy one to hear, but it helps explain all that has come before it.
Perhaps with more flashbacks to happier times, the dark ones wouldn’t seem so depressing. Addiction, however, doesn’t come with a switch. This one is on at all times.
Carell is fine in a role that could have been played by any number of men his age. But Chalamet is one of a kind – a beautiful actor who conveys every raw emotion in a way that resonates.
He’s the reason to see the film.