REVIEW: Tom Hanks makes 'Beautiful Day' sing

It’s a beautiful day in the movie theater, thanks to Tom Hanks and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Using Mr. Rogers as her catalyst, director Marielle Heller shows how kindness can make big changes in the world. It’s a simple premise, but one that works well, particularly since Hanks plays Rogers, that soft-spoken hero of the pre-school set.

He drifts in and out of the story of Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), a writer who’s estranged from his father and a bit of a problem for his editor. When he’s assigned to profile Rogers for a series on heroes, Vogel resists, then realizes he isn’t exactly someone sources want telling their stories. Rogers agrees and, quickly, we learn much of the writer’s anger comes from his hard-drinking, tough-talking father (Chris Cooper).

In a first interview, Rogers sizes up the anger, interviews the writer and tries to help him find peace. The switch is so subtle even Vogel isn’t sure who’s in control.

Following Rogers around his studio, home and community, Vogel sees how his quiet ways touch thousands. Fans sing to him on the train. His wife joins him for duets on the piano. Co-workers respond to his simple requests.