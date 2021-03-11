REVIEW: Tom Holland gets an audition reel out of 'Cherry'

“Cherry” is like an audition reel for “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland. The film showcases him in so many different ways you’re never quite sure what it’s trying to be.

Blame the Russo Brothers – Anthony and Joe – for tossing a lot of familiar situations at a young man able to deflect most of them.

Referencing a handful of films, “Cherry” tests his ability to play scared warrior, drug addict, bossy bank robber and loving husband all at once. It’s a lot, but Holland delivers even when the nonlinear Russos don’t.

Based on Nico Walker’s semi-autobiographical novel, the film finds Holland as a young college student who pines over Emily (Ciara Bravo), a pretty girl in school. Just when the relationship begins to take hold, she says she’s transferring to another place and he enlists in the Army. As a backstop, they marry before going off to different worlds.

Quickly, he’s in another “book” of life, dealing with the absurdities of basic training while she’s learning more about her own desires. In book three (the Russos label these things, as if to explain the huge stylistic jumps) he’s in Iraq, confronting the horrors of war. Only Emily’s calls keep him going.