REVIEW: Tom Holland gets an audition reel out of 'Cherry'

“Cherry” is like an audition reel for “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland. The film showcases him in so many different ways you’re never quite sure what it’s trying to be.
Blame the Russo Brothers – Anthony and Joe – for tossing a lot of familiar situations at a young man able to deflect most of them.
Referencing a handful of films, “Cherry” tests his ability to play scared warrior, drug addict, bossy bank robber and loving husband all at once. It’s a lot, but Holland delivers even when the nonlinear Russos don’t.
Based on Nico Walker’s semi-autobiographical novel, the film finds Holland as a young college student who pines over Emily (Ciara Bravo), a pretty girl in school. Just when the relationship begins to take hold, she says she’s transferring to another place and he enlists in the Army. As a backstop, they marry before going off to different worlds.
Quickly, he’s in another “book” of life, dealing with the absurdities of basic training while she’s learning more about her own desires. In book three (the Russos label these things, as if to explain the huge stylistic jumps) he’s in Iraq, confronting the horrors of war. Only Emily’s calls keep him going.
Books four and five, meanwhile, show him at home, trying to figure out how to pay for a drug habit and, ultimately, kick it. Emily, however, shares his addiction and, at times, becomes too much to bear. The Russos use goofy titles and names to lighten the load of some heavy, heavy scenes. When Holland’s Cherry begins robbing banks to pay for drugs, they give the banks off-color names. They play with character names, too, but all of that can be viewed as a diversion. Friends drift in and out of their lives but Cherry and Emily retain focus.
What gets lost is the simple story about veterans returning to the states and how they cope, particularly when the country isn’t as glorious as it once seemed.
Important directors – Coppola, Scorsese, Lumet, Stone – tackled bits and pieces of stories like this but didn’t package them quite as crudely. “Cherry” is a mashup of styles, all designed to divert from an important message.
While Emily’s descent isn’t tracked as carefully as it should be, Cherry’s is practically a primer on these things. It connects the dots, even when the directors don’t.
Luckily, the amiable Holland stays focused and makes us feel what his character is feeling. His war scenes are particularly good, suggesting he could have a “Hacksaw Ridge” in his future that would truly benefit from his skills.
“Cherry,” however, isn’t a very well-rounded film. It’s like dessert that comes after a more-than-filling main course. It’s a lot and, ultimately, something we discover we don’t really need.