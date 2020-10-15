REVIEW: 'Trial of Chicago 7' shows how history repeats itself

In moments outside the trial, we see the Cheech and Chong friendship between Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), the idealism of Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne) and the determination of Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), head of the Chicago Panthers and a warrior in much different fight.

Seale’s determination to be dismissed from the case fuels much of the film’s early humor, then delivers its most heartbreaking moment.

Sorkin doesn’t betray any of his blue-chip actors, but he does give Rylance the kind of moments that win Oscars. He’s great as the shepherd, trying to corral men used to going their own way.

Baron Cohen is remarkable, too, largely because he slips into Hoffman’s persona so effortlessly.

When he’s talking to a crowd, it’s easy to see a number of influences, not the least of which is an education that makes him every bit his detractors’ equal.

Hayden is a much tougher personality to crack. Redmayne gives it his all, but the former legislator doesn’t have the emotional pull of his fellow defendants. He redeems himself in the film’s final moment but only because the real Tom Hayden gave him a powerful closer.