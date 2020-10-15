REVIEW: 'Trial of Chicago 7' shows how history repeats itself

Writer/director Aaron Sorkin certainly knows his way around a courtroom. “A Few Good Men” introduced us to his skills. Now, after Broadway’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” they’re refined in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
In the walls of a Chicago courtroom, we get high drama, low comedy, tension and intimidation. The film practically writes itself.
Sorkin, however, makes sure to point up just how familiar certain beats are, particularly after our summer of protest marches.
“Chicago 7’s” protests took place during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Eight men were accused of conspiring to cause the riots and were sent to federal court. The eight represented three specific groups but, as they constantly point out in the film, didn’t conspire to do anything. Instead, they were like-minded rebels who used different approaches to protest the war in Vietnam.
Attorney General John Mitchell, viewing this as a way to extract revenge on his predecessor and quell a growing movement, was determined to make the trial an example.
In the film, the disparate defendants aren’t going gently into any good night. They cause scenes in the courtroom, object openly to the judge (a nicely addled Frank Langella) and bicker with their attorney, William Kuntsler (Mark Rylance).
In moments outside the trial, we see the Cheech and Chong friendship between Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), the idealism of Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne) and the determination of Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), head of the Chicago Panthers and a warrior in much different fight.
Seale’s determination to be dismissed from the case fuels much of the film’s early humor, then delivers its most heartbreaking moment.
Sorkin doesn’t betray any of his blue-chip actors, but he does give Rylance the kind of moments that win Oscars. He’s great as the shepherd, trying to corral men used to going their own way.
Baron Cohen is remarkable, too, largely because he slips into Hoffman’s persona so effortlessly.
When he’s talking to a crowd, it’s easy to see a number of influences, not the least of which is an education that makes him every bit his detractors’ equal.
Hayden is a much tougher personality to crack. Redmayne gives it his all, but the former legislator doesn’t have the emotional pull of his fellow defendants. He redeems himself in the film’s final moment but only because the real Tom Hayden gave him a powerful closer.
Because so much has happened since the trial, many may approach the film with vague knowledge. Those flashes come back when Sorkin slips in actual footage (and a telling commentary from Walter Cronkite) and recaps the situations that prompted the protests.
Always able to connect history to current events, Sorkin has characters who set the course for current politicians. His Ramsey Clark (Michael Keaton) is representative of an entire cabinet of Democrats.
Early on, we hear demonstrators chant, “The whole world is watching,” and it is. What we don’t realize is how quickly that world can forget.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is a reminder how important history is. It’s a talky, imperfect perfect film, but it's also a compelling one.
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" begins airing this week on Netflix.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!