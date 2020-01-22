REVIEW: 'Troop Zero' doesn't add up to much

Apparently there’s still a hunger for films about little girls, circa 1977, struggling to be heard.

Otherwise, why would we get “Troop Zero,” a middling comedy about a ragtag bunch of friends who join forces to win the right to send their voices into outer space?

Highly retro, this fried-green feel-good movie checks all the boxes “Bad News Bears” did and gives us another shot at watching Allison Janney and Viola Davis rise above material both have done before.

They’re pulled in when a plucky kid named Christmas Flint (Mckenna Grace) decides to form her own troop of Birdies in order to win the right to talk to aliens.

To get to the finals, she and her troop (Troop Zero – because local officials have run out of numbers) have to earn merit badges and amass enough money to attend the jamboree where a winner will be decided. Naturally, her troop has more than its share of issues, including her own bed-wetting problem.

Still, they find a mentor in Miss Rayleen (Davis), a tough-talking assistant to her father (Jim Gaffigan), who has a few regrets of her own.