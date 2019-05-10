What do coaches on “The Voice” do when they’re not pressing red buttons and jockeying for singers?
Presumably, animated films.
“UglyDolls,” a ragged cartoon, features voice work by Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and enough “Voice” guest stars to qualify as a very special episode.
It isn’t, though, by any stretch of the imagination.
The film, directed by Kelly Asbury, is a hodgepodge of ideas, united to make kids who are different feel accepted.
Unfortunately, “UglyDolls” stumbles along the way, suggesting dolls that aren’t perfect head down the “rejects” conveyor belt. They also aren’t allowed in Perfection, a place where a doll named Lou rules with an iron fist. With a better actor, Lou might be a force. But voiced by Nick Jonas, he’s a little whiny and hardly anyone’s idea of perfection. (Asbury should have insisted on a few more takes on some of the line readings.)
Immediately, an adult gets the impression “UglyDolls” is saying those who are less than should be segregated into their own community. It also says some mean things about deformities and gives the impression there’s only one way to deal with difference.
While that’s probably not the film’s intention, it comes through (even with all the “I wish” songs) and hits home, even when it shouldn’t.
Clarkson provides the voice of Moxy, a hyper doll who just wants to find a kid she can love. Despite the mayor’s protests, she embarks on a journey to reach Perfection. Never mind that UglyTown is filled with happy, accepting dolls. She rallies a handful of friends and discovers there’s a factory where machines decide where the flawed dolls go. The dolls in Perfection are largely miserable, too.
Between all the truth-telling (and scary stories), there are more songs than one child should have to bear.
Asbury gets a few things straightened out before the big showdown, but “UglyDolls” is quite frightening, considering the dolls’ origin.
Wanda Sykes is a good sidekick; stray ideas (like a broken button for a moon) work, but this is hardly the kind of film you might have envisioned when you first saw UglyDolls in stores. They were immediately attractive because they were different. “UglyDolls” isn’t. It tries to borrow from too many better films (“Despicable Me,” we’re looking at you) and doesn’t let anyone really stand out.
Perfection, we learn, is hardly what it seems. Uglyville is built on a lie. And toys shouldn’t aspire to anything more than a well-loved life.
Those are heady morals. It’s just too bad they aren’t handled in a much better way.