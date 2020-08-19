REVIEW: 'Unhinged' lets Russell Crowe release all of his rage

The first film back in theaters should make you glad you didn’t drive anywhere for two months.
Called “Unhinged,” it stars Russell Crowe as a man with more than a few anger issues who decides to torment the woman who just happens to honk her horn when he doesn't see the green light.
Before long, he’s bumping her in traffic, following her to the gas station and, basically, making life as miserable as possible.
Directed by Derrick Borte, “Unhinged” has a heart-pounding score and a lot of sweaty palm moments. It’s intense, but it’s also filled with those “say, what?” moments that easily could have been prevented had someone just gone to a police station and sought refuge.
Caren Pistorius, as Crowe’s prey, has had a pretty bad day herself. In addition to juggling family, an ex-husband and an unreasonable boss, she has to worry about her divorce attorney, her brother's girlfriend and assorted other people who become targets.
Racing in a minivan, she almost escapes him, until her son discovers that the baddie has duct-taped an iPad under her seat and has the ability to track her moves.
How someone as distraught (and large) as Crowe could get to her vehicle, find the iPad, get the duct tape and steal her cellphone is just one of the film’s many mysteries. Why the cops didn’t get a better fix on him is another.
Still, the car psycho rages on without revealing what, exactly, triggered his obsession.
Before the opening credits even roll, we see Crowe killing a family and torching their house. Then, he’s on the run, only to snap once he hears Pistorius’ horn.
Borte manages to keep the tension high, but he doesn’t exactly give either star much to play with. Crowe, as a result, uses a Southern accent and a sneer that suggests some of John Goodman’s lesser characters. He’s fairly sedentary, too, which makes all that running and gunning seem unlikely.
After he frightens a diner full of customers, it’s surprising someone doesn’t shut him down immediately. Instead, he’s loose on the freeway, able to rage on.
Clearly, Borte is trying to comment on the lack of civility in everyday life. Crowe’s character is the intolerant “other” who would just like things to return to the way they were. Pistorius’ is the rest of us just trying to make it through a day.
While “Unhinged” devolves rather quickly, it doesn’t lose its momentum until it settles for a typical horror film ending.
Crowe is fine as the hot head (although he plays too many of these characters); Pistorius could have been replaced by any number of women in a handful of TV shows.
The real surprise is Gabriel Bateman as her son, Kyle. He maintains a level head, helps his mother through the worst of it and makes decisions that bring this cat-and-mouse game to an end.
“Unhinged” may not hammer home the “words and actions have consequences” message. But it’ll make you think twice about lashing out the next time someone cuts you off in traffic.
