REVIEW: 'Unhinged' lets Russell Crowe release all of his rage

The first film back in theaters should make you glad you didn’t drive anywhere for two months.

Called “Unhinged,” it stars Russell Crowe as a man with more than a few anger issues who decides to torment the woman who just happens to honk her horn when he doesn't see the green light.

Before long, he’s bumping her in traffic, following her to the gas station and, basically, making life as miserable as possible.

Directed by Derrick Borte, “Unhinged” has a heart-pounding score and a lot of sweaty palm moments. It’s intense, but it’s also filled with those “say, what?” moments that easily could have been prevented had someone just gone to a police station and sought refuge.

Caren Pistorius, as Crowe’s prey, has had a pretty bad day herself. In addition to juggling family, an ex-husband and an unreasonable boss, she has to worry about her divorce attorney, her brother's girlfriend and assorted other people who become targets.

Racing in a minivan, she almost escapes him, until her son discovers that the baddie has duct-taped an iPad under her seat and has the ability to track her moves.