REVIEW: 'Val' captures the restless Kilmer from all sides

“Val” may be Val Kilmer’s greatest hit.
Chronicling the actor’s life (from childhood to present day), the documentary shows how precocious – and misunderstood – he may have been. Now wrestling with the effects of throat cancer, he’s not the impish star who vexed directors. He’s very much an artist, looking back at the moments that defined his career.
When we first see Kilmer, he’s working on complex scrapbooks – ones that include all sorts of memorabilia in artistic form – and talking about his past. His voice isn’t what it used to be, so son Jack (who sounds much like him) handles the narration. Listening to him talk about high school (with girlfriend Mare Winningham), college (he was the youngest student at the time at Juilliard) and those first films, there’s a swagger that shines through. He’s a proud man but he’s also a realistic one. “I feel grateful rather than humiliated,” he says.
Arguments with directors (most notably with John Frankenheimer), struggles with stardom (“Batman Forever” required “soap opera school” acting) and the fallout from bad publicity are here in spades. Kilmer talks openly and shows his life now, signing autographs at comic-cons and explaining why a film like “The Doors” didn’t lead to much more.
Directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott include lots of video Kilmer shot behind the scenes of his films. You see him playing with Anthony Edwards on “Top Gun,” capturing Kevin Bacon mooning on “Slab Boys” and exposing Marlon Brando as a lazy actor on “Island of Dr. Moreau.” He talks, too, about getting into the moment in certain films like “Tombstone,” where he lay on a bed of ice to look like he was suffering.
The hammy side comes out when he and his son don old-school Batman and Robin costumes for a home movie. Daughter Mercedes joins in other hijinks. “Val” shows he’s quite loved (even his ex, Joanne Whalley turns up) and capable of much more.
When he digs into a one-man show about Mark Twain, you can see the wheels turning; he’s more than a tabloid headline. Kilmer could have been just as elastic as Jim Carrey (who appears in a clip), but the dice didn’t fall that way. Instead, he was presented as a “star” and was expected to behave as such no matter how much he protested.
“Val” isn’t necessarily a cautionary tale but it is a look at another side of acting success. In those contemporary moments, he looks content but you can sense the restlessness that always was a part of his persona.
Other actors have plenty of behind-the-scenes footage but it has never been assembled quite the way this is. “Val” is a complete look at the man – for better and worse.