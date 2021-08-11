REVIEW: 'Val' captures the restless Kilmer from all sides

“Val” may be Val Kilmer’s greatest hit.

Chronicling the actor’s life (from childhood to present day), the documentary shows how precocious – and misunderstood – he may have been. Now wrestling with the effects of throat cancer, he’s not the impish star who vexed directors. He’s very much an artist, looking back at the moments that defined his career.

When we first see Kilmer, he’s working on complex scrapbooks – ones that include all sorts of memorabilia in artistic form – and talking about his past. His voice isn’t what it used to be, so son Jack (who sounds much like him) handles the narration. Listening to him talk about high school (with girlfriend Mare Winningham), college (he was the youngest student at the time at Juilliard) and those first films, there’s a swagger that shines through. He’s a proud man but he’s also a realistic one. “I feel grateful rather than humiliated,” he says.

Arguments with directors (most notably with John Frankenheimer), struggles with stardom (“Batman Forever” required “soap opera school” acting) and the fallout from bad publicity are here in spades. Kilmer talks openly and shows his life now, signing autographs at comic-cons and explaining why a film like “The Doors” didn’t lead to much more.

