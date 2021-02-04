REVIEW: Viggo Mortensen tracks difficult parent relationships in 'Falling'

Authors are encouraged to “write what you know.” Directors must be, too.

How else can you explain Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut, “Falling”?

Dark, upsetting and often foreboding, the drama contains moments that are so heartbreaking only someone who had been through them could find their essence.

Like “The Father,” another “children as parents” film about dementia, “Falling” shows how abrasive one man can be. Fighting his son at every turn, he knows he can’t continue to live on the family farm but he doesn’t want the decision to be made by others. So, he lashes out.

Since his son (played by Mortensen) is a married gay liberal living in California, there are plenty of hurtful words he finds to use. The son, however, takes it, knowing he’s acting in his father’s best interests.

'Falling' Rated: R for profanity, violence Stars: 3 Bruce's Take: Viggo Mortensen does a great job with a tough subject, but may have extended himself. Watch the credits. He's everywhere.