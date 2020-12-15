REVIEW: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman electrify in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Viola Davis can do more with a glance than most writers can accomplish with a ream of paper. Yet in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” she takes August Wilson’s eloquent play and turns it into a valedictory for generations.

She’s the acclaimed blue singer Ma Rainey who has fought so many battles she’s not going to lose another one – surely not in the recording studio.

There, she’s putting down the titular song and, no, it’s not going to be done the way a young upstart trumpet player thinks it’s going to be done. It’s going to be her way or no way.

Davis wields such power it’s easy to see every one of the struggles the 1920s-era Ma went through to get to this point in her career. She doesn’t want to hear anything about Bessie Smith – and she surely doesn’t want any lip from any two-bit trumpet player.

As the eager upstart Levee, Chadwick Boseman matches her every emotion, zigging when she zags, pushing when she pulls. The one-two punch is marvelous – a great way to see the promise in August Wilson’s Century Cycle.