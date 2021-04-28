REVIEW: Violent 'Mortal Kombat' doesn't lead anywhere

Most video games don’t have plots, they have levels. Which makes something like “Mortal Kombat” extremely difficult to follow.

Sure, there’s a lot of loud music when someone new shows up, but to what end? Is this just an introduction to characters or a display of horrid ways to die?

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the rambling reboot desperately wants to be another “Mad Max: Fury Road” but it winds up looking like the horrors of shop class without a supervisor.

At one point, a tossed hat makes like a table saw and slices a person in half, literally.

Hands get diced, too, and, before you can say, “spring in Iowa,” whole worlds freeze over.

Visually, it’s interesting to watch but impossible to follow.

As an intro of sorts, a 17th century Japanese warrior, Hanzo Hasashi (Hiroyuki Sanada), faces extinction when a brutal rival, Bi-Han (Joe Taslim) comes calling. The battle results in plenty of bloodshed and a show of force: Bi-Han encases Hanzo’s dead wife and son in ice that emanates from his body.