REVIEW: 'Wakanda Forever' is long, but worth the investment of time

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” could have been two films, particularly since it clocks in at more than 160 minutes.

The first might have paid tribute to the late T’Challa and how Wakanda regrouped; the second could have chronicled a battle the nation has with an underwater empire that also has a lode of vibranium.

Instead, director Ryan Coogler stuffs it all into one package, making moments with other Avengers seem unnecessary.

The tribute to T’Challa (and, in turn, Chadwick Boseman) is beautiful. The torch is passed to his mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and his sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), who have to keep the home fires burning, even though they’re grieving.

Bassett is particularly good, bringing her concerns to the United Nations and standing up to the outsiders who want to threaten Wakanda. If Academy voters want to honor someone from a superhero film, now’s the time. She’s exceptional.

Wright is, too, trying to piece together medical theories that could explain what happened to her brother and how the underwater people and their leader, Namor (Tenoch Huerta) manage to survive.

Namor wants Wakanda to form a pact with Talokan, the underwater kingdom that seems to have roused interest from the United States and its vibranium-detecting machines. There’s a lot to glean from Shuri’s visit underwater, but there’s also a big question that emerges: Could this be a little too close to “Avatar” for Disney’s comfort? The underwater populace is blue, able to make things glow and blessed with knowledge mere mortals couldn’t even consider.

To settle her own concerns, Queen Romonda tries to find Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), who has been gone since the blip. Living in Haiti, she didn’t want to be caught up in the unrest that could have accompanied T’Challa’s death. She still has skills, however, and comes to Shuri’s rescue when the underwater world becomes an enemy.

Coogler embraces ceremony and, in many instances, makes us feel like we understand what Wakandans are like. Even better, he gives us a glimpse at the Tolokan that makes this relationship intriguing, even though it may not be.

For good measure, Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) are here, trying to make the CIA an important part of Wakandan decisions.

Ruth Carter’s spectacular costumes score again (extending to the underwater folk who, in Namor’s case, have winged feet to worry about) and Ludwig Goransson’s music is both reverent and hopeful. When Rihanna sings “Lift Me Up,” you can tell this isn’t just another superhero film.

“Black Panther,” in fact, is on a higher plan than most. It creates a world, inhabits it and gives reasons for its people’s actions. It’s a bold mission statement that’s largely due to Coogler. He makes the 160 minutes worthwhile, even though it’s missing its key element.