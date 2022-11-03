REVIEW: 'Weird' finds a great way to tell Al Yankovic's story

Daniel Radcliffe probably wasn’t anyone’s first choice to play Weird Al Yankovic in a screen biography.

But, darn, if he doesn’t make it work. Approaching the parodist’s career with great gusto, he gets buy-in and helps sell “Weird” like a salesman peddling accordions door-to-door.

The film – itself a parody of biopics – has all the touchstones: a tough childhood, a cruel manager and a gold-digging girlfriend. But it’s evident from one of the first scenes, this is tongue-in-cheek humor. Lin-Manuel Miranda as a doctor? (Of course, he’s a big fan.) Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento? (Why not? Even though he looks more like EPCOT’s Dreamfinder.) Toss in Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Quinta Brunson as Oprah, Conan O’Brien as Andy Warhol and the real Al as a record exec and it’s clear director Eric Appel wanted to have as much fun as the folks behind “I, Tonya” or “Pam and Tommy.”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” has enough truth to keep you guessing how certain aspects should play out. His parody of “My Sharona,” for example, came while making bologna sandwiches for friends. His “Eat It” was an original song – one that would pull him out of a field of wannabes – but Michael Jackson released his version, “Beat It,” before Al could hit the marketplace.

The screenplay, written by Appel and Yankovic, has a loopy way of moving the needle. It puts Al in weird situations (an encounter with Pablo Escobar, for example), then shows how he worms his way out. When success hits, he’s approached by Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood), who may just want the attention that comes from being the object of a song parody. Wood poses appropriately and isn’t afraid to make the Material Girl look even more material.

The big laughs, though, come at a party where Wolfman Jack (Jack Black) issues a challenge. Around a pool filled with lesser celebrities (Tiny Tim, Pee-wee Herman, Divine), Al delivers. Trying to figure out who’s in the mix is just part of the fun that never seems to let up.

“Weird” gives its version of Al’s concerts and shows what happens when he receives an award for being the greatest whatever. There’s laughter at every turn and a great, gung-ho performance by Radcliffe.

Considering he knows what it’s like to be identified as a character, he can heighten moments better than most. He sells the relationship with Madonna, too, and makes you want to see an Al & Dan show that would let them try to out-weird each other.

Appel makes sure the film moves (even when it turns dark) and lets stray characters (like Al’s roommates) shine in little bits throughout the journey.

“Weird” may not be for everyone, but it never assumes the audience knows anything. That’s why the ride is so enjoyable. Hop aboard and you might just be part of the posse who’s bringing polka back.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” airs on the Roku Channel beginning Nov. 4.