REVIEW: With 'Tenet,' Christopher Nolan messes with time, once again

The jigsaw-like “Tenet” deserves the kind of platform only a big-screen presentation can provide.

Held when theaters closed for the coronavirus pandemic, it needs the space, particularly when action spills onto runaways, highways and waterways. It’s a lot.

John David Washington stars as a stealthy spy who slips from one spot to another like an undercover David Blaine. After a scary start at an opera house (where the entire audience is gassed), he’s tied to railway tracks and left to die. Luckily, he makes it out and becomes involved in a convoluted plot that suggests inversion could change the course of history. In other words, someone could move backwards while others move forward. Clearly, writer/director Christopher Nolan excelled in physics.

Nolan shows off his expertise as Washington teams with Robert Pattinson to bring down Andrei Sator, a Russian businessman (Kenneth Branagh) who has his hands on something that could be a real game changer.

They’re put in play with Sator’s wife, Kat (Elizabeth Debicki) who wants out of the relationship. Naturally, Sator becomes jealous and thinks this mysterious man (who’s known only as “The Protagonist”) is moving in on his territory.