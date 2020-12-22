REVIEW: 'Wonder Woman '84' teaches great lessons for 2020 and beyond

The real question mark is Pascal’s Lord. He seems ambitious and paternal. But greed gets the best of him and gallops away with any semblance of fair play. Jenkins hints broadly at others with a similar bent but doesn’t offer any free passes. Indeed, Diana is like an oracle for 2020, suggesting what really matters most in life.

In the early sequence the young Diana (spoiler alert) tries to cheat to win a competition. Quickly, she’s pulled aside and told, “No true hero is born from lies.”

That message resonates, particularly when Lord tries to trick others to use their wishes for his benefit.

While Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth isn’t foolproof, it does let her rescue kids, hitch airplane rides and pull off one of the most harrowing desert chases in years. Pine figures into that Olympic display of luge work, too, and gets his own moments of derring-do without resorting to special effects. The way Jenkins keeps him rooted in the past makes this so much more than a superhero film.

It’s bold (thank you, Hans Zimmer for the score), it’s telling and it’s highly entertaining.

It’s also a great next step for Gadot. She’s confident and caring, smart and clever, able to win without being smug.