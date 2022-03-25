REVIEW: 'X' doesn't mark the spot -- or anything else

Quentin Tarantino is brilliant at paying homage to old movie genres and filming techniques.

Ti West only exhibits a willingness to follow suit. In “X,” a liberally titled slasher/porn film, he gets the right look but doesn’t quite know how to make the most of the situation. The story, as a result, meanders much more than it should.

To create something they call “The Farmer’s Daughter,” an aspiring producer (Martin Henderson), his girlfriend (Mia Goth), a stripper (Brittany Snow), her boyfriend (Scott Mescudi), a filmmaker (Owen Campbell) and his girlfriend (Jenna Ortega) rent a bunkhouse on a dirt road and begin to plot shots. The farmer, however, doesn’t take kindly to the rather loose group and offers plenty of warning.

To hammer home the point, West has a television set blaring in the farmer’s house. It comments on the activity (naturally) and sets up the situation as a 1970s airBnB gone bad.

Worse yet, the farmer’s wife lurks in the shadows (shades of Norman Bates’ mom) and has her own take on the state of the world. She invites Goth in for lemonade and, before you know it, there’s a plot unfolding that has nothing to do with “The Farmer’s Daughter.” Meanwhile, the producer decides to expand the title and make this more than a one-man show.

As night falls, things start to heat up. The nearby lake brings surprises for anyone who wants to skinny dip; the farmer’s house is deader than, well…you get the picture. Instead of filming through the night, the gang decides to break commandments. That rouses suspicion and begins the bloodshed.

“X” has some interesting shots (Snow suggests one at a gas station that gives this a lift), but it’s not as auteur-y as it could be. While waiting for the axe to fall, West wastes way too much time. His porn scenes are less daring than anything on cable TV and his slasher concepts rely largely on an ability to drive.

When the farmer reveals his own shortcoming, “X” shifts its sympathies. The “explanation” doesn’t justify anything, but it does give a character time to slip out of the big house and back to the bunkhouse.

None of the actors is particularly good (although Snow seems to have abandoned her good girl past with this one).

What particularly doesn’t fly is the way West has fashioned this. He shows cops coming onto the crime scene in the beginning, then flashes back. A more interesting take would have been using the found footage to piece together the crime. That might have eliminated some of the padding and given viewers a front row seat to the action, not a series of drone shots that don’t match the time period.

Supposedly, a prequel is in the works. There’s a trailer for it after the credits and it looks like it’s reflecting an era, too. Hopefully, it’s one where good scripts were the first order of business.

