REVIEW: Young boy steals 'Palmer' from Justin Timberlake

In most cases it’d be difficult to steal a film from Justin Timberlake. But Ryder Allen does it with such ease you know “Palmer” would be more formulaic without him.

Allen plays the pre-teen son of a hot mess (Juno Temple) who routinely abdicates her maternal duties for drugs and misguided boyfriends. When she’s away, he’s under the care of a neighbor (June Squibb) who had a similar situation in her own life.

Enter: Eddie Palmer (Timberlake), an ex-con who once had a promising future as a football player. He threw it away, landed in prison and now has to pick up the pieces. Squibb’s Vivian Palmer takes him in and, soon, a relationship between Allen’s Sam and Timberlake’s Eddie takes hold.

Directed by Fisher Stevens, “Palmer” has plenty of familiar subplots. In addition to the ex-con’s acclimation to a hostile world, there’s the boy’s gender fluidity. He loves wearing dresses and playing with dolls. Initially, this bothers Eddie. “You’re a boy, right?” the former football star says. “Boys don’t play with dolls.” Sam’s response: “Well, I’m a boy and I do.”

Allen’s natural reactions – and confidence – surprise every time, making Timberlake seem “actory” in comparison.