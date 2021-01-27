REVIEW: Young boy steals 'Palmer' from Justin Timberlake

In most cases it’d be difficult to steal a film from Justin Timberlake. But Ryder Allen does it with such ease you know “Palmer” would be more formulaic without him.
Allen plays the pre-teen son of a hot mess (Juno Temple) who routinely abdicates her maternal duties for drugs and misguided boyfriends. When she’s away, he’s under the care of a neighbor (June Squibb) who had a similar situation in her own life.
Enter: Eddie Palmer (Timberlake), an ex-con who once had a promising future as a football player. He threw it away, landed in prison and now has to pick up the pieces. Squibb’s Vivian Palmer takes him in and, soon, a relationship between Allen’s Sam and Timberlake’s Eddie takes hold.
Directed by Fisher Stevens, “Palmer” has plenty of familiar subplots. In addition to the ex-con’s acclimation to a hostile world, there’s the boy’s gender fluidity. He loves wearing dresses and playing with dolls. Initially, this bothers Eddie. “You’re a boy, right?” the former football star says. “Boys don’t play with dolls.” Sam’s response: “Well, I’m a boy and I do.”
Allen’s natural reactions – and confidence – surprise every time, making Timberlake seem “actory” in comparison.
Eventually, the two find common ground. Eddie gets a job as janitor at Sam’s school and sees how others treat him. The only real anchor the boy has is his teacher (Alisha Wainwright). That brings the two adults together and gives them shared purpose.
It doesn’t take much to guess where the relationship is headed. But, Allen helps keep it grounded and fresh. He has great moments with Temple, too, and will make you weep openly when he tries to get closer to Squibb.
While it’s a bit of a stretch to see Timberlake as a hardened criminal with a quick temper and cartons of cigarettes, he handles the assignment well, finding his groove with Squibb and Wainwright. His best moments, though, come when he’s learning from Allen.
Stevens rushes the film’s resolution (trying to wrap up too many crises with a few slick moves) but he can’t undercut the overarching lesson “Palmer” teaches.
By the time Temple returns we’ve forgotten she was ever truly in the picture.
Filled with profanity and nudity (yup, JT brings sexy back), the film would be a great family feature without both. It has plenty to say about the alliances we make and the support we give.
It’s not a fresh take on an old situation. But, thanks to Allen (and his ability to bring out the best in Timberlake), it’s a “Palmer” method with real flair.