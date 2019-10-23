It’s nice to see the folks from “Zombieland” back for more in “Double Tap,” but the plot doesn’t really warrant a second look.
Basically more of the same (with a new cast of “visitors”), the sequel is set 10 years later when a new breed of zombies – Terminator-level – are making it difficult to cull the herd.
The four mainstays, all named for various locations, share their priorities and, in some instances, their weaknesses. When they get to the White House (which appears in disarray), they make like Will Forte in “Last Man on Earth” and think nothing of wrapping Christmas gifts in presidential portraits.
When Wichita (Emma Stone) and her sister Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) decide to leave, the other two are forced to live on their own. During a visit to the mall, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) meets Madison (Zoey Deutch), an airhead in pink who also likes visiting the Yankee Candle store. The two strike up a relationship – much to Tallahassee’s dismay – and become the partnership that Wichita abandoned. When Wichita returns, she bears some bad news – Little Rock has taken up with musician (Avan Joglia), who’s everything Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) isn’t.
That prompts a road trip and, to be honest, the best performance of the film. Deutch doesn’t shut up, driving the others crazy, particularly when she shows signs of infection.
Director Ruben Fleischer gets his money worth out of the actress, particularly since she’s able to send up so many characters in one quick performance. She’s worth the Hope Diamond Eisenberg gives her.
The trip, however, doesn’t stop until they reach Graceland, discover certain truths and realize Little Rock is actually headed for a commune where residents don’t believe in weapons.
To make “Zombieland: Double Tap” pop, Fleischer gives his leads rules that provide momentary enjoyment. Rosario Dawson and Luke Wilson are here, too, but they don’t leave the same impression as Deutch. When she’s around, all the cast’s Oscar nominees somehow disappear.
While some visuals (particularly those in an Elvis shrine) are fun to see, they don’t really take this in a new direction. In the first film, we got an amusement park. In this one, we’re headed toward Babylon, the commune.
A different destination might have been nice. But, for fans, it’s just good to see the team back, fighting foes one exploding head at a time.