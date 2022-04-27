Shenandoah family set to film feature-length movie

After raising close to $5,000 on their Indiegogo campaign, Dustin and Meagan Mattson of Shenandoah will begin filming their first feature-length horror movie in August.

You could call it a remake of sorts as the couple filmed a short version of the movie “TapeHead – The Return of Jacob Cobb” during the summer of 2021. Now they are prepared to film a longer version revisiting some of the scenes from the short movie but with more detail and a lot more gore. They both called it a darker version of the original film where Jacob Cobb passes away and returns from the dead as Tapehead.

Dustin described the film as a “throwback to '80s slasher films,” saying he made it his life mission when starting a YouTube Channel several years ago called 3B Video to bring light to forgotten movies from years past.

The character TapeHead was created by Dustin as a villain cartoon character while writing scripts for his 3B Video channel. The 3B Video channel features Dustin and his friend as two guys who work in a video store, and they review horror movies from the past decades. They had been at it for three years, and he decided to create TapeHead to contribute to the genre.

“Video stores don’t really exist anymore,” said Dustin. “So we wanted to bring that to the public so people could remember what it was like going to the video stores.”

Meagan said the tragedy of streaming versus having a physical DVD or VHS tape of a movie is that if a streaming platform goes away, those movies are gone for good, whereas if you have a tangible item, it will last for quite some time. She said, for now, neither of their films will be available to stream.

Meagan felt they owed it to the “good old days” when everybody would gather around the couch to watch a movie to only offer their movies on DVD for viewing. Eventually, she said, they would probably have to go with the times and stream it, but not right away.

After discovering the high cost of creating an animation cartoon, Dustin and Meagan decided to use the character TapeHead in a short horror movie instead. Dustin went to work writing a script. When he was finished, Meagan used her background in photography, expanding her business Mattson Photography into videography, and filmed the short film. She will also be filming the feature-length movie.

Meagan said there are a lot of steps that go into making a film. She said it starts with the lighting but noted during the editing process is where the magic happens.

“You can shoot a whole bunch of stuff, and the way you put it together can either tell something terrifying, something silly, or something super boring,” said Meagan.

Entering the short film in over 20 independent film festivals, Dustin and Meagan were surprised at the attention the movie drew, winning a couple of awards.

With the experience of filming the short movie under their belts, Dustin and Meagan now have a better concept of budgeting for food, props and wardrobe. Both said they were surprised last summer when food for the crew was the most expensive aspect of making the short film.

The filming of the original short version took place in Farragut in the old veterinarian building. Using this building meant they were limited on time due to access to the building, filming the short version in four days. Both knew they had to look at different options for filming the feature-length film.

Meagan and Dustin said that since most of the cast for the feature film either had jobs or families, their filming time would be limited to weekends, so what better solution than filming the movie at their own home. In preparation, they have both been busy painting the inside of their house in bright colors and rearranging it to make it look like a movie set. They also built most of the props themselves and are working on building a miniature replica of what the set will look like and working on special effects, prosthetics and wardrobe.

Dustin said living in a small community has many benefits in the way of connections to others, saying most of the actors, makeup artists, and others helping with the film are friends. Their children, Tyson, 12, and Jasmin, 14, will also be helping. Dustin and Meagan said Tyson would be one of the main characters, while Jasmin would help out behind the scenes.

Dustin described writing the script as challenging, saying it was tough “making dumb dialogue seem smart.” He said he would write three days a week while the kids were at school and Meagan at work so he could run around the house acting out the different scenes to see if they played out how he had written them.

Dustin feels the art of writing independent films and using one’s imagination has lost its appeal to the younger generation. He hopes to inspire that generation to take a risk and make a movie.

“I want to get people excited about filmmaking,” said Dustin. “I think that’s super important. The more eyes on independent cinema, the better.”

While they don’t want to indicate a definite release date for their new film, the couple says it may be a year and a half after filming begins that it will be released. They both want to take their time with all the details of the feature film.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0