Sidney Poitier, first Black man to win best actor Oscar, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first Black movie star and the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar, has died at 94.
Sidney Poitier, whose elegant bearing and principled onscreen characters made him Hollywood's first Black movie star and the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar, has died. He was 94.
Clint Watson, press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed to CNN that Poitier died Thursday evening.
Keep scrolling for a gallery of photos from the life of Sidney Poitier
Poitier overcame an impoverished background in the Bahamas and a thick island accent to rise to the top of his profession at a time when prominent roles for Black actors were rare. He won the Oscar for 1963's "Lilies of the Field," in which he played an itinerant laborer who helps a group of White nuns build a chapel.
FILE - Sidney Poitier poses with his honorary Oscar trophy during the 74th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 24, 2002.
AP Photo/Doug Mills, File
Many of his best-known films explored racial tensions as Americans were grappling with social changes wrought by the civil rights movement. In 1967 alone, he appeared as a Philadelphia detective fighting bigotry in small-town Mississippi in "In the Heat of the Night" and a doctor who wins over his White fiancée's skeptical parents in "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner."
Actor Sidney Poitier is photographed with his Oscar statuette at the 36th Annual Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 13, 1964. He won Best Actor for his role in "Lillies of the Field."
AP file
Poitier's movies struggled for distribution in the South, and his choice of roles was limited to what White-run studios would produce. Racial taboos, for example, precluded him from most romantic parts. But his dignified roles helped audiences of the 1950s and 1960s envision Black people not just as servants but as doctors, teachers and detectives.
At the same time, as the lone Black leading man in 1960s Hollywood, he came under tremendous scrutiny. He was too often hailed as a noble symbol of his race and endured criticism from some Black people who said he had betrayed them by taking sanitized roles and pandering to Whites.
"It's been an enormous responsibility," Poitier told Oprah Winfrey in 2000. "And I accepted it, and I lived in a way that showed how I respected that responsibility. I had to. In order for others to come behind me, there were certain things I had to do."
Read the full story here:
Photos: Remembering Sidney Poitier, 1927-2022
1958 Sidney Poitier
Miss Chicago (Andre Deckmann) presents the Silver Bear Award to Sidney Poitier, named as "Best Actor of the Year" on Aug. 8, 1958 at the Berlin Film Festival for his performance in Stanley Kramer's "The Defiant Ones," which will have its world premiere on Wednesday at the Roosevelt Theatre. With Chicago selected as the site of the world premiere, Miss Chicago was asked to stand in for the Berlin Festival Committee, since Poitier has been unavailable to go to Berlin to accept the award. Ceremonies took place on Friday in the Executive Suite of the Sherman Hotel. (AP Photo/CX)
CX
1958 Sidney Poitier
Eleanor Roosevelt presents the Silver Bear and a citation to actor Sidney Poitier, right, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Berlin Senate. Poitier's wife, Juanita, is in center. Presentation took place in Mrs. Roosevelt's New York City apartment, Aug. 19, 1958. (AP Photo/John Lent)
John Lent
1958 Sidney Poitier Dorhy Dandridge, Pearl Bailey
Kneeling on his crippled legs, Porgy, played by Sidney Poitier, urges Bess (Dorothy Dandridge, center) to join Maria (Pearl Bailey) at the picnic which was to change their lives, in this scene from the movie version of “Porgy and Bess” in character on Nov. 17, 1958. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1960 Sidney Poitier
Hollywood star Sidney Poitier feeds an elephant during a short visit to the West Berlin Zoological Garden, May 31, 1960. A big crowd surrounded him as he strolled through the zoo. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden,Jr.)
Heinrich Sanden,Jr.
1961 Sidney Poitier
Hollywood film star Sidney Poitier, with his wife Juanita, who came to Berlin to attend the premiere of his film ?Porgy and Bess? in which he co-stars with Dorothy Dandridge, was received at West Berlin City Hall by Mayor Willy Brandt, May 31, 1960. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden, Jr.)
Heinrich Sanden,Jr.
1963 Berlin Constantine Dayle Poitier de Kowa
U.S. American actor and singer Eddie Constantine, left, embraces his film partner actress Daphne Dayle with Sidney Poitier. Right stands Victor de Kowa welcoming the guests at their arrival at Tegel airport, West Berlin, for tonight's opening of the 13th "Berlinale", Berlin's International Film Festival, June 21, 1963. (AP Photo/Edwin Reichert)
EDWIN REICHERT
1964 36th Annual Academy Awards
Actor Sidney Poitier is photographed with his Oscar statuette at the 36th Annual Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 13, 1964. He won Best Actor for his role in "Lillies of the Field." (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1964 Associated Press Domestic News California United States APHS55403 OSCARS POITIER FELLINT
Actor Sidney Poitier and Italian director Federico Fellini get together during a party at Hollywood's Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 14, 1964 following Academy Award presentations at which each won a top Oscar. Poitier was named best actor of the year for his role in "Lilies of the Field," and Fellini took a statuette for his film "Federico Fellini's 8 1/2," which was named best foreign language film of the year. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1964 Oscars Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier, first black man to win a top movie Oscar, holds his award for best actor for his work in ?Lilies of the Field,? April 14, 1964 in Santa Monica, as he poses with Annabella, second from left, actor Gregory Peck and actress Anne Bancroft. Annabella displays Oscar she accepted in behalf of Patricia Neal, named best actress. Miss Bancroft, last year?s best actress, presented award to Annabella for Miss Neal. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1964 Sidney Poitie, Fancoise Brion
During the opening of the 14th International Film Festival at the West Berlin congress hall on June 26, 1964 in Berlin chatting together are the head of the U.S. delegation, Sidney Poitier and French actress Fancoise Brion. (AP Photo/Reichert)
Reichert
1964 Sidney Poitier
Oscar winner Sidney Poitier chats with director Ralph Nelson, left, actress Leslie Caron and actor Gary Grant, right, on a movie set at Universal Studios in Hollywood, Los Angeles, April 14, 1964, where Nelson is directing a film starring Miss Caron and Grant. Nelson directed the movie, "Lilies of the Field," in which Poitier had the role which won him the besting actor of the year award. Grant wears a beard for his current movie. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1964 Sidney Poitier-Film School
FILE - Actor Sidney Poitier appears with his Oscar for best actor, for his role in "Lillies of the Field," at the 36th Annual Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 13, 1964. Arizona State University has named its new film school after Poitier. The university, which is expanding its existing film program into its own school, says it has invested millions of dollars in technology to create one of the largest, most accessible and most diverse film schools. The Sidney Poitier New American Film School will be unveiled at a ceremony on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo, File)
STF
1965 Oscars Andrews Poitier
Last year?s Oscar winner Sidney Poitier who presented this year?s award is shown with this year?s winner, Julie Andrews, April 5, 1965 in Santa Monica, California. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1965 POITIER BELLAFONTE
Singer Harry Belafonte, left, and actor Sidney Poitier arrive for the world premiere of the movie "The Greatest Story Ever Told" in New York City on Feb. 15, 1965. (AP Photo)
AP
1965 Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier in character of “The lilies of the field” on Feb. 16, 1965. (AP Photo)
AP
1965 Sidney Poitier, Diahann Carroll
Sidney Poitier and his date for the Oscar presentations Singer Diahann Carroll at the dinner following the Academy Award TV cast at Santa Monica on April 5, 1965. (AP Photo/DFS)
DFS
1967 SIDNEY POITIER
Actor Sidney Poitier smiles as he finishes his signature below his handprints in wet cement in the courtyard of the Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on June 23, 1967. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1967 Sidney Poitier
Breaking into a frug, actor Sidney Poitier releases tension during a break in filming of “In the Heat of the Night” on location in Tennessee in character April 11, 1967. Poitier often delights the cast and crew with intricate dancing. He says the role is one of the most intense he has ever played, and this is his way of keeping up. He plays an African American detective from the North sent to investigate a murder committed in the South. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1967 Sidney Poitier
Actor Sidney Poitier inscribes his signature in wet cement at Grauman?s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, June 23, 1967 after imprinting his hand and footprints in the forecourt of the theater. (AP Photo)
SS
1968 American Actor Sidney Poitier Daughter Gina Swimming Pool
Oscar winner, American actor Sidney Poitier, teaches swimming to one of his five children, his daughter Gina, in the swimming pool of their Rome hotel July 12, 1968. Poitier and his family are here to spend a brief vacation after having attended the San Sebastino Movie Festival in Spain. (AP Photo/Gianni Foggia)
Gianni Foggia
1968 POITIER REDGRAVE IN TAORMINA
British actress Vanessa Redgrave and American actor Sidney Poitier are engaged in a conversation at the David of Donatello awards show at the Sicilian sea resort Taormina, on August 3, 1968. Poitier received a special citation of Italy's highest movie prize for his part in the motion picture "Guess who's coming to dinner." (AP Photo/Giulio Broglio)
GIULIO BROGLIO
1968 Sydney Poitier and daughter
Oscar winner, American actor Sidney Poiter walks hand-in-hand with one of his five children at Rome's Fiumicino Airport July 11, 1968 as he and his family arrive in Italy for a brief vacation. Poitier flew to Rome from Madrid, after attending the San Sebastiano Festival. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1972 Poitier Belafonte
Actors Harry Belafonte, left, and Sidney Poitier sport colorful hats on their arrival in London from New York, March 30, 1972. Poitier is here to make a new movie while Belafonte's latest film "The Angel Levine" opened here yesterday. (AP Photo/Press Association)
Anonymous
1980 Sidney Poitier
A security guard shields actor Sidney Poitier from being mobbed by fan as he arrives at Brentano?s book story to meet the public and sign copies of his new book ?This Life,? June 11, 1980 in New York. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Marty Lederhandler
1981 Sydney Poitier, Gilda Radner, Gene Wilder
Actor/director Sidney Poitier, left, gestures on Wednesday, August 26, 1981 in Boston while speaking with Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner, two of the stars of “Traces,” a comedy currently being filmed in several locations in Boston. This scene is taking place at the Commonwealth Pier. Poitier has put aside his acting talents to direct “Traces,” which also stars Richard Widmark. (AP Photo/Bill Polo)
Bill Polo
1983 Hefner And Guests
Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner, left, poses with Chicago Mayor Harold Washington and actor Sidney Poitier, right, during Washington's visit to the Playboy West Mansion in Los Angeles, March 20, 1983. (AP Photo/Suzanne Hanover)
Suzanne Hanover
1983 Sidney Poitier and wife Joanna Shimkus Poitier
Actor Sidney Poitier escorts his wife Joanna Shimkus Poitier in to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 1, 1983 to the opening performance of the Joffrey Ballet. It was the inaugural performance by the company as the first resident dance company at the Los Angeles Music Center. (AP Photo/Lennox Mclendon)
Lennox Mclendon
1986 Sidney Poitier
Susie Tracy arrives with actor Sidney Poitier for a tribute to her father, the late actor Spencer Tracy, at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts' “A Tribute to Spencer Tracy,” at New York’s Majestic Theater in New York, March 3, 1986. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)
G. Paul Burnett
1988 Sydney Poitier
Sidney Poitier takes on a pensive appearance during an interview last week in Los Angeles, on March 14, 1988 which he talked in length about a 10-year absence from film acting. "At 50," says the actor who now is 61, "I decided to see what life was really like outside of the narrow corridor of work." And, says the star of Disney's "Shoot to Kill," "It was wonderful." (AP Photo/Ira Mark Gostin)
Ira Mark Gostin
1995 Sydney Poitier
Actor Sidney Poitier responds to the crowd after being awarded an honorary degree by New York University during graduation ceremonies in New York on Thursday, May 18, 1995. (AP Photo/Clark Jones)
Clark Jones
1997 AKIHITO POITIER
Bahamas' new Ambassador to Japan Sidney Poitier, right, presents his credentials to Emperor Akihito during an imperial palace ceremony in Tokyo Wednesday, April 16, 1997. Poitier, an Oscar-winning actor, doesn't have an embassy here and he will have to work out of an office in the nation's Foreign Ministry in Nassau. (AP Photo/HO)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002 Sidney Poitier-Film School
FILE - Sidney Poitier poses with his honorary Oscar trophy during the 74th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 24, 2002. Arizona State University has named its new film school after Poitier. The university, which is expanding its existing film program into its own school, says it has invested millions of dollars in technology to create one of the largest, most accessible and most diverse film schools. The Sidney Poitier New American Film School will be unveiled at a ceremony on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
Doug Mills
2006 Rachel Weisz, Clint Eastwood, Sidney Poitier, Anthoney Minghella
Actress Rachel Weisz poses with actor/director Clint Eastwood, second from left, Sidney Poitier and Anthoney Minghella at the 2006 British Academy of Film and Television Arts/Los Angeles Cunard Britannia Awards, Thursday night, Nov. 2, 2006, in Los Angeles. Weisz received the Britania Award for artist of the Year. Poitier received the Cunard Britannia Award for Lifetime Contributions to International Film. Eastwood received the Sanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film and Minghella received the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Artistic excellence in Directing. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
2006 Sidney Poitier
American actor Sidney Poitier speaks on stage in the Cannes Festival Palace prior to the screening of "The Da Vinci Code," at the 59th International film festival in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 17, 2006. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH
2006 SIDNEY POITIER
American actor Sidney Poitier poses after being awarded Commander in the Order of the Arts and Letters by France's Minister of Culture Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres, right, during a ceremony at the Festival Palace, at the 59th International film festival in Cannes, southern France, on Thursday, May 18, 2006. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
FRANCOIS MORI
2006 SIDNEY POITIER
American actor Sidney Poitier is awarded Commander in the Order of the Arts and Letters by France's Minister of Culture Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres, right, during a ceremony at the Festival Palace, at the 59th International film festival in Cannes, southern France, on Thursday, May 18, 2006. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
FRANCOIS MORI
2006 SIDNEY POITIER, JOANNA SHIMKUS
American actor Sidney Poitier, left, poses with his wife Joanna Shimkus after being awarded Commander in the Order of the Arts and Letters by France's Minister of Culture Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres during a ceremony at the Festival Palace, at the 59th International film festival in Cannes, southern France, on Thursday, May 18, 2006. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
FRANCOIS MORI
2007 Nancy Barbato, Sidney Poitier
Frank Sinatra's first wife Nancy Barbato, kisses Sidney Poitier, as they attend the unveiling of a 10-ft. image of the Frank Sinatra commemorative postal stamp that will be issued next spring by the United States Postal Service, during a ceremony commemorating Sinatra's 92nd birthday, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
2007 Robert Rodriguez, Sidney Poitier
Director Robert Rodriguez, right, and Sidney Poitier pose together at the after party for the premiere of "Grindhouse" in Los Angeles, on Monday, March 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
2008 Sidney Poitier
Actor Sidney Poitier poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Monday, June 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
2009 Barack Obama,Sidney Poitier
President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ceremonies in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
2009 Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier arrives at Ford's Theatre for its reopening and the bicentennial celebration of Lincoln's birth, in Washington, on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
2009 Sidney Poitier, Sydney Poitier
Sidney Poitier, left, and Sydney Poitier arrive at the premiere of "Inglourious Basterds" in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 10, 2009. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
2009 Sidney Poitier, Sydney Tamiia Poitier
Actor Sidney Poitier, left, and his daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier arrive together at the premiere of the film "Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire," at AFI Fest 2009 in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
2011 Sidney Poitier
Actor Sidney Poitier arrives for a U.S. Postal Service first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony for the Gregory Peck forever stamp at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, April 28, 2011. It features Peck as Atticus Finch in the 1962 film "To Kill a Mockingbird." (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
2012 Cicely Tyson, Harry Belafonte, Laurence Fishburne, Sidney Poitier
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2012 file photo, Cicely Tyson, front center, and from left, Harry Belafonte, Laurence Fishburne and Sidney Poitier pose in the audience at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. Tyson was married to Miles Davis and shared the screen with Elizabeth Taylor. She’s won a Tony and an Emmy and been nominated for an Academy Award. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Chris Pizzello
2012 Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Sidney Poitier
Actor Morgan Freeman, center, poses backstage with the Cecil B. Demille Award with Helen Mirren, left, and Sidney Poitier, right, during the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Jan. 15, 2012, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
2012 Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier attends the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Shirley MacLaine at Sony Studios on June 7, 2012 in Culver City, Calif. The AFI Lifetime Achievement Honoring Shirley MacLaine airs on June 24, 2012 at 9pm on TV Land. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
2013 Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte
Sidney Poitier, left, presents the Spingarn award to Harry Belafonte at the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 1, 2013. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
2013 Sidney Poitier, Shirley MacLaine
Sidney Poitier and Shirley MacLaine attend the AFI Night at the Movies at the ArcLight on Wednesday, April 24, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)
Todd Williamson
2014 Angelina Jolie, Sidney Poitier
Presenters Angelina Jolie, left, and Sidney Poitier present the award for best director during the Oscars during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
2014 Angelina Jolie, Sidney Poitier
Angelina Jolie, left, and Sidney Poitier present the award for best director during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
John Shearer
2014 Sidney Poitier, Tyler Perry
Sidney Poitier, left, and Tyler Perry appear in the audience at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
John Shearer
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!