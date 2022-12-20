 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Standing Bear movie 'I Am A Man' to begin production in Nebraska next year

About a decade after filmmaker Andrew Troy began work on “I Am A Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear,” the movie will begin production next year thanks to $6 million in grants from the state of Nebraska and the Cherokee Nation Film Office.

Troy, who is directing, writing and producing the picture, began work on the movie secretly in 2013. That was several years after Lincoln author Joe Starita published his book, “I Am A Man: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey for Justice,” upon which the movie will be based.

The project was publicly revealed in 2019 and initially anticipated in 2020. It was touted as the first feature filmed in Nebraska not directed by Alexander Payne in decades. That timeline, however, proved to be too quick.

The delay, however, allowed the Nebraska Legislature to approve a one-time grant, not to exceed $5 million, for the film’s production and for “I Am A Man” to become one of the first funding recipients from the Cherokee Nation Film Office, which gave $1 million.

Those grants will help jump-start the film, which follows the Ponca’s 1877 forced relocation from Nebraska to Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) and Standing Bear’s return to Nebraska two years later to bury his son.

The movie will focus on the landmark 1879 trial Standing Bear v. the United States of America, which helped establish the rights for all Natives to be considered “human beings” under U.S. law.

It will feature an ensemble cast, with prominent Native actors playing the Native people, and will be shot near where many of the events took place.

Last week, Troy, who is part Chiricahua Apache, answered a series of Journal Star questions about the film in an email interview:

What does the funding from the Cherokee Nation and Nebraska mean for the film?

Of course, it’s a substantial amount that we’ve needed to produce the film. However, having their support is more than just financial, but also a remarkable statement in their shared belief of the impact of Standing Bear’s journey on our history.

In addition to the approval of Gov. (Pete) Ricketts and the Nebraska Legislature, it’s even that much more special to know that the Cherokee Nation, Ponca Tribe, and so many other Native people across the country support the making of this film.

Is the budget still in the $20 million range?

Currently, with additional grants and private equity, we anticipate that our budget will fall somewhere between $10 million and $13 million, possibly more. We will continue to find additional opportunities where possible all the way up to our first day of filming.

Was the production process, like pretty much everything else, delayed by the pandemic?

While COVID-19 certainly delayed us, it wasn’t the only factor that made this a decade-long endeavor. Frankly, Hollywood wasn’t ready for this story 10 years ago. It needed recent predecessor films such as “Lincoln,” “The Revenant,” and even “12 Years a Slave,” all of which have been responsible for a resurgence in historical and civil rights films and series that in turn has sparked a wave of interest and support for Native filmmakers. Through this film, Standing Bear’s story has a tremendous opportunity to reach a worldwide audience, as finally, there is a thriving entertainment market interested in Native stories. The timing to make this film couldn’t be more perfect.

Where are you in that (production) process? Do you have a final script?

If there is a single positive to our COVID delay, it’s that it gave me a reprieve from other work. I decided to use the time to conduct another full rewrite of this now-finished script. This final version includes histories that have never been told that I learned directly from the elders of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma. Additionally, I also wrote a much longer version and outline that will be more conducive as a series that I’d like to produce after this film is completed.

Notably — after completing my final script, I decided to submit the script to the most sought-after screenplay writing competition in the world. With almost 9,000 other script submissions, the largest in their history, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognized the script as a semifinalist in their prestigious 2021 Nicholls Screenplay Writer’s Competition. This recognition was a huge validation of the writing itself and the years of effort that gave me the boost of confidence and energy I needed to continue pushing the project forward. Immediately thereafter, I started working more regularly with former (state) Sens. Colby Coash and Burke Harr, who were key in helping us find a path within the state.

When do you think — I know this isn’t exact and shouldn’t be held to a specific time — that filming could begin?

Although we are eager to start production as quickly as possible, there is still a needed process in casting, building local crew, and other standard filmmaking steps before we make the official 2023 start-date announcement.

I assume you still intend to shoot some of the picture in Nebraska and some in Oklahoma. Is that correct?

Yes, we intend to film in and around Fort Omaha, on Ponca lands, throughout Nebraska and directly on Cherokee Nation lands in Oklahoma.

My other educated guess is that it will be a while before the film is cast — people are always interested in who is going to be in a movie that’s made here — but it’s probably too early for that.

My producers are already out to key celebrity actors, but we’re not yet ready to make any announcements. Rene Haynes (“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Revenant,” “Prey,” “Dances with Wolves”) will begin casting once ready.

"Yellowstone in its own right is a sacred place because of the expressions of the earth moving and bubbling up coming out," Scott Frazier, Project Indigenous director, said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

