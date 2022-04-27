Streamed and Screened: Return of 'Ozark,' debut of 'We Run This City,' and an interview with Ben Foster and Barry Levinson about 'The Survivor''

We kick the episode off with our immediate thoughts on "The Northman" and "Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," both of which are fantastic in their ways.

Not a ton of new stuff in theaters other than a Liam Neeson shoot-em-up, "Memory," and some interesting foreign films, "Hatching" and "Vortex," but over on the streaming side there's series finales dropping on Netflix for "Ozark" and "Grace & Frankie," plus debuts including "We Run This City" on HBO, "The Offer" on Paramount+, "Shining Girls" on Apple TV+, and "I Love That For You" on Showtime.

And finally, Bruce Miller talks with Ben Foster and Barry Levinson about their new film, "The Survivor," which portrays the story of a real-life survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp, forced to box his fellow inmates to survive. You can see that on HBO Max starting April 27.

Where to watch:

Links to other fun stuff we talked about in this episode:

Follow the show:

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.