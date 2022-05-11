Streamed & Screened: 'Dr. Strange' reactions, NBA great John Salley talks 'Sneakerella,' plus 'Avatar,' 'Firestarter,' 'Hacks' and more!

For this episode we kick things off with some immediate reactions to Marvel's latest, which finds Dr. Strange manipulating the mystical arts in a "Multiverse of Madness".

Bruce Miller's interview this week is with NBA great John Salley, who's adding a new entry to his IMDB credits with a Cinderella twist, "Sneakerella," which hits the court May 13 on Disney+.

Next up, Bruce offers an enthusiastic endorsement of the latest season of "Hacks" on HBO and "Selling Sunset" on Netflix. We have a bit of a back and forth about the new "Avatar" trailer, and finally we talk up the new Stephen King adaptation, "Firestarter," landing simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock.

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

