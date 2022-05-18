 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Streamed & Screened: 'Men' from Alex Garland fills the gap between 'Dr. Strange' and 'Top Gun,' plus 'Downton Abbey: A New Era'

Streamed & Screened movie podcast- Men

It's another week and we have another slate of movies and shows to recommend!

It's still a bit of a slow period between blockbusters Dr. Strange and Top Gun: Maverick, but art-house horror afficionados will be lining up for Men, the buzzy new movie from Alex Garland. Best known for Ex Machina (2015) and Annihilation (2018), this looks to be a step down from the standpoint of special effects while retaining Garland's trademark high concept provocation.

Also on tap are Downton Abbey: A New Era, a talent-packed reboot of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+; May 20), a collection of Jackass outtakes (Netflix; May 20), and a biopic series on Angelyne (Peacock+; May 19) starring Emmy Rossum from Nancy Oliver (Lars and the Real GirlTrue Blood) and Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot).

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City JournalJared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

