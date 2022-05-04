Streamed & Screened movie podcast: Marvel's Doctor Strange, the state of Netflix, plus an interview with Encanto animator Samantha Vilfort

The big movie of the week is obviously Doctor Strange, and we dig into that, but Brue and Jared also have some thoughts on the new Liam Neeson movie Memory right out of the gate.
Plus: Bruce scored a fantastic interview with Disney animator Samantha Vilfort, one of the subjects of the new Disney+ show 'Sketchbook,' who talk about the process of character creation for the movie Encanto. Do they talk about Bruno? You'll have to listen to find out!
We also have some big thoughts about the current state of Netflix's business affairs which could be described, generously, as "troubled."
Where to watch:
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (official site)
- Sketchbook (Disney+)
- The Pentaverate (May 5, Netflix)
- Ozark (April 29, Netflix)
- Memory (official site)
Links to other fun stuff we talked about in this episode:
Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.
