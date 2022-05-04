 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Streamed & Screened movie podcast: Marvel's Doctor Strange, the state of Netflix, plus an interview with Encanto animator Samantha Vilfort

Streamed & Screened headliner for May 4, 2022

The big movie of the week is obviously Doctor Strange, and we dig into that, but Brue and Jared also have some thoughts on the new Liam Neeson movie Memory right out of the gate.

Plus: Bruce scored a fantastic interview with Disney animator Samantha Vilfort, one of the subjects of the new Disney+ show 'Sketchbook,' who talk about the process of character creation for the movie Encanto. Do they talk about Bruno? You'll have to listen to find out!

We also have some big thoughts about the current state of Netflix's business affairs which could be described, generously, as "troubled."

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City JournalJared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

