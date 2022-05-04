Streamed & Screened movie podcast: Marvel's Doctor Strange, the state of Netflix, plus an interview with Encanto animator Samantha Vilfort

The big movie of the week is obviously Doctor Strange, and we dig into that, but Brue and Jared also have some thoughts on the new Liam Neeson movie Memory right out of the gate.

Plus: Bruce scored a fantastic interview with Disney animator Samantha Vilfort, one of the subjects of the new Disney+ show 'Sketchbook,' who talk about the process of character creation for the movie Encanto. Do they talk about Bruno? You'll have to listen to find out!

We also have some big thoughts about the current state of Netflix's business affairs which could be described, generously, as "troubled."

More from Bruce Miller:

Where to watch:

Links to other fun stuff we talked about in this episode:

Follow the show:

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.