Streamed & Screened movie podcast: Our favorite movies of 2022 so far, 'Crawdads' reactions, plus 'Nope,' 'The Gray Man,' and more!

On this episode we list our favorite movies of the year so far, yes, but before we get to that we have a nice chat about Where the Crawdads Sing, which landed in theaters last weekend, Nope, which opens this weekend, Netflix's latest attempt at a "blockbuster," The Gray Man, and Ethan Hawke's HBO Max love-letter to Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, The Last Movie Stars.

After that (or scroll down if you want just the list), you'll get "our favorite movies of 2022 so far," which is a segment that ran last week for everyone who has subscribed to the show (available wherever you get podcasts). Every week we have an extra chunk that doesn't get the same big promotional push that the main episode gets, and we thought we'd plug a taste of that here for you.

Where to watch:

Our favorite movies of 2022 so far:

Recent articles by Bruce Miller:

Check out Jared on the 'On Iowa Politics Podcast' here:

Articles we mentioned:

Follow the show:

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.