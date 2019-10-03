SIOUX CITY -- The focus of the 15th annual Sioux City International Film Festival, running Friday and Saturday, will be on female moviemakers.
"Women have been very influential in front of and behind the camera," Leslie A. Werden, the event's marketing coordinator, explained. "We want to give the ladies their due."
Supported in part by grants from the Gilchrist Foundation, Humanities Iowa, the National Endowment of the Arts, the Iowa Arts Council and the Missouri River Historical Development Corporation, the festival will feature "Women in Film," a series of workshops from an eclectic group of industry insiders.
Among the participants will be Patricia Meyer, a clinical screenwriting professor who had formerly worked with Oprah Winfrey and Martin Scorsese; Chicago School of the Arts' teacher Rhiannon Koehler; movie executive Catherine McGrath Wolf; and TV writers Sarah Nicole Jones ("Longmire," "D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow"), Melissa Blake ("Heroes," "Ghost Whisperer") and Nora Kirkpatrick, a writer for upcoming Amazon series, "Daisy Jones and the Six."
"A last-minute addition was Nikki Tomlinson, who has acted on shows like 'The Vampire Diaries' and 'Criminal Minds,' in addition to being a stunt woman for such actresses as Kate Hudson and Naomi Watts," Werden said.
But the highlight of the film festival will be the showing of movies from around the country and around the world, all screened at the Promenade Cinema, 924 Fourth St.
"For the first time, the film festival is being held in a movie theater with proper equipment, proper movie snacks and comfy seating," Werden said. "It's no fun to watch movies when you're sitting in metal chairs."
That is certainly true since the film festival will feature 52 movies from as far away as Japan, Kosovo and Tunisia on the Promenade's big screen.
But don't worry. Siouxland moviemakers like Benji Cotter ("Rods and Cones") and Mike White ("The Ghost in Her") will also be spotlighted.
According to Werden, this is what is great about the festival.
"For people who love movies, this is the festival for you," she said. "Whether you want to hear some great, behind the scene stories about films or see some truly original stuff, we literally have something for every taste."