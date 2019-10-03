If you go

WHAT: The 15th annual Sioux City International Film Festival

WHEN AND WHERE: The screening of 52 short films will take place, Friday and Saturday, at various times at the Promenade Cinema, 924 Fourth St. A "Women in Film" keynote panel will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Promenade. Various workshops will happen throughout Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

TIME TO BE SOCIABLE: A Happy Hour featuring many of the film festival's participants will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Marto Brewing Co., 930 Fourth St. Similarly, a coffee hour is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Jitters, 306 Virginia St.

FOR TICKET INFO AND SCHEDULE TIMES: siouxcityfilmfest.org.