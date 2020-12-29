The 10 Best Films of 2020: 'Nomadland,' 'Minari,' 'Sound of Metal' among them

3. MINARI – How does a Korean-American family fit into Arkansas, particularly with a profane grandmother in tow? Lee Isaac Chung showed us in this heartwarming and heartbreaking drama that gave Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn the kind of roles that make stars. Like last year’s “Parasite,” “Minari” introduced us to stories that might never have gotten told if someone hadn’t been willing to take a chance on new talent. (Thank you, Brad Pitt.) It’s a memorable slice of life that reminded us of the value of family and hard work.

4. HAMILTON – Even though it was a filmed version of a stage play, “Hamilton” was so powerful, so necessary, so prophetic, it had to be on this year’s list. Giving theater-starved audiences a shot at seeing what they love, the expansive show suggested a new revenue stream for theaters and a great way for theatergoers to get the best seats in the house. Written by (and starring) Lin-Manuel Miranda, it also offered an appreciation for history and stories that build a nation. Leslie Odom Jr. wasn’t just the Burr in Alexander Hamilton’s life. He was the force that pushed him to greater heights. If this qualifies for Oscar consideration, “Hamilton” should populate all of the acting categories. It was just that good.