The 12 movies of Christmas: Look for Meryl Streep and a host of other Oscar winners

4. “Let Them All Talk” (Dec. 10, HBO Max) – Meryl Streep’s second holiday treat is set on the Queen Mary 2, where she shares time with Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest and Gemma Chan.

5. “Wolfwalkers” (Dec. 10, Apple TV+) In this gorgeous animated feature, a girl hunts wolves then gets the ability to turn into one when she sleeps.

6. “The Father” (Dec. 18, theaters) – Anthony Hopkins could add an Oscar to his shelf as a man who agrees to let his daughter move in with him when aging begins to take its toll.

7. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Dec. 18, Netflix) – Part of August Wilson’s look at the Black experience over the course of a century, this drama pits Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) against her manager and producer over the control of her music. The war of wills takes place before a recording session in the 1920s. Among the obstacles: an ambitious trumpet player (Chadwick Boseman in his last performance) who has his own ideas of success.

8. “The Midnight Sky” (Dec. 23, Netflix) – George Clooney stars in and directs this look at a scientist trying to contact a team of astronauts. His message? Stay in space because Earth is in big trouble.