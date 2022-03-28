 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

The aftermath of the slap heard 'round the world, the stock market, and more trending topics

  • Updated
  • 0

Take a look at some trending topics from today, March 28.

'The Slap'

You've heard it. You've seen it. It's dominated the news all day. Check out some of our top stories from the 94th Academy Awards last night.

Tesla Deliveries

FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Tesla is looking to split its stock so that the electric vehicle maker can pay a dividend to its shareholders. The company said in a regulatory filing that it plans to make a request at its upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.

Tesla, AMC, GameStop stock

Shares of Tesla jumped at the opening bell Monday after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years.

The company said in a regulatory filing, and also in a tweet, that it plans to make a request at an upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend. 

Shares of GameStop and AMC, two companies beloved by traders on Reddit and other social media platforms, are surging again.

Shares of GameStop rose more than 30% Tuesday and were up another 16% Wednesday. AMC soared 15% Tuesday and gained 20% Wednesday. Get the scoop here.

People are also reading…

Interstate Crash-Pennsylvania

A small car is crushed between tractor trailers following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit in Foster Township, Pa., Monday, March 28, 2022.

Pennsylvania pileup crash

Tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other, people leapt away from careering trucks seconds before collision and at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow squall on a Pennsylvania highway Monday.

The crash on Interstate 81 was captured in videos posted on social media that show drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as a cascade of crashes unfolds.

Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said three fatalities had been confirmed by late afternoon and that number could rise because fires were impeding rescuers. Read more about the crash here:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zack Snyder wins two fan-voted awards at the Oscars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News