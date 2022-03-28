The aftermath of the slap heard 'round the world, the stock market, and more trending topics

Take a look at some trending topics from today, March 28.

'The Slap'

You've heard it. You've seen it. It's dominated the news all day. Check out some of our top stories from the 94th Academy Awards last night.

Tesla, AMC, GameStop stock

Shares of Tesla jumped at the opening bell Monday after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years.

The company said in a regulatory filing, and also in a tweet, that it plans to make a request at an upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.

Shares of GameStop and AMC, two companies beloved by traders on Reddit and other social media platforms, are surging again.

Shares of GameStop rose more than 30% Tuesday and were up another 16% Wednesday. AMC soared 15% Tuesday and gained 20% Wednesday. Get the scoop here.

Pennsylvania pileup crash

Tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other, people leapt away from careering trucks seconds before collision and at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow squall on a Pennsylvania highway Monday.

The crash on Interstate 81 was captured in videos posted on social media that show drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as a cascade of crashes unfolds.

Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said three fatalities had been confirmed by late afternoon and that number could rise because fires were impeding rescuers. Read more about the crash here:

