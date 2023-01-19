The AP has ranked the top 25 movies of 2022. See what topped the list, plus fun facts behind the picks.

Associated Press
With hundreds of new movies released each year, many of us depend on the expertise of film critics to help curate our own watching — a thoroughly communal yet deeply personal experience.
To honor the supporting role that entertainment journalism can play in this beloved pastime, The Associated Press on Thursday unveiled its inaugural AP Top 25 Movies list.
The AP Top 25 Movies ranking is a distinctive honor roll of films released in 2022, as determined by a truly representative panel of 26 of the U.S.' smartest movie experts working for AP-affiliated news outlets.
Read the full stories here, then keep scrolling for a fun list of facts about this year's rankings:
THE FULL LIST BY THE NUMBERS Here's a look at the money, the minutes, the men and women, the minutiae and the many, many animals involved in the best movies of 2022:
AP's Top 25 Movies of 2022: By the numbers
Largest worldwide box office for 2022: $1.5 billion
"Top Gun: Maverick" (No. 7), was the box office champ by the end of 2022, per studio figures compiled by Comscore. "Avatar: The Way of Water" (tied for No. 16) was a close second despite a December release (it surpassed "Top Gun" a few weeks into 2023).
Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures via AP
Longest running time: 3 hours, 12 minutes
"Avatar: The Way of Water" was the lengthiest, but "Babylon" (No. 18) and "RRR" (No. 6) also surpassed three hours. Average running time: 2 hours, 11 minutes
The shortest is "EO" (No. 23) at one hour, 26 minutes.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Characters in the longest title: 33
That's
"Everything Everywhere All At Once" (No. 2), but if subtitles are considered, it ties with "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (No. 10). ACCENT MARKS IN TITLES: 1
"Tár" (No. 3), often stylized in all caps, is the lone movie title with a diacritical mark. It's also the second-shortest title, after "EO."
Allyson Riggs/A24 Films via AP
Actors credited in multiple films on the list: 5
Cate Blanchett (pictured) plays the eponymous elite conductor Lydia Tár, and voices the monkey Spazzatura and puppets in "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio" (No. 13). Jenny Slate voices the titular "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" (No. 20) and plays Debbie the Dog Mom in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," while Samantha Morton is in both "She Said" (No. 19) and "The Whale" (tied for No. 16).
Jayme Lawson appears in "The Woman King" (No. 5) and "Till" (No. 22). James Hong provides a voice in "Turning Red" (No. 24) and is in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Age of the oldest lead actor: 67
Brendan Gleeson (pictured), the oldest leading actor on the list, is arguably the co-lead of "The Banshees of Inisherin" (No. 1) even though he is being promoted as a supporting actor for awards.
If the list's lone documentary, "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" (No. 15), is considered, its subject — the photographer Nan Goldin — would be the oldest at 69.
Sexagenarians also found representation with Tom Cruise of "Top Gun: Maverick" and Michelle Yeoh of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," both 1962 babies.
Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP
Age of youngest lead actor: 13
Frankie Corio is close in age to her preteen "Aftersun" (No. 11) character Sophie.
A24 via AP
Celebrity cameos in 'Glass Onion': 10
Spotted in the "Knives Out" sequel:
Angela Lansbury (pictured), Stephen Sondheim, Hugh Grant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Serena Williams, Ethan Hawke, Jake Tapper, Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt('s voice) and Yo-Yo Ma. Two — Lansbury and Sondheim — have since died.
Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File
Roles for donkeys: 3
Three films on the list had significant — and tragic — roles for the furry pack animals. The name of the title donkey in
"EO" is derived from the Polish take on the sound donkeys make. "The Banshees of Inisherin" features a miniature donkey named Jenny (played by a miniature donkey named Jenny, shouted out in two Golden Globes speeches). The nameless, wounded donkey in "Triangle of Sadness" (No. 21) is a mysterious howl in the night before making a brief but unforgettable appearance. Donkeys it took to play EO: 6
Their names are Marietta, Tako, Hola, Ettore, Rocco and Mela.
Movies with weaponized animals: 2
N.T. Rama Rao Jr. hurls a leopard at British soldiers in "RRR," and Slate swings a leashed Pomeranian at Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."
Films with titular animals that do not appear in said films: 2
"The Whale" has no whales, and "No Bears" (No. 25) has no bears.
This combination of photos shows Lorenzo Zurzolo in a scene from "EO, left, and Colin Farrell in a scene from "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Sideshow and Janus Films, left, Searchlight Pictures via AP
Directors' debut features: 3
"Aftersun," directed by Charlotte Wells (pictured); "Turning Red," directed by Domee Shi and "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," directed by Dean Fleischer Camp.
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Feature films directed by Steven Spielberg: 33
Of the directors with movies on the list, Steven Spielberg, at the helm of "The Fabelmans," (No. 8) has directed the most by far.
Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP
Age of the youngest director: 33
That's
Domee Shi, the Canadian director of Pixar's "Turning Red."
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Age of the oldest director: 84
And that's
Jerzy Skolimowski of "EO."
Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP
Films with non-white directors: 9
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (one of "the Daniels,"
Daniel Kwan, is Chinese American), No. 4 "Nope" ( Jordan Peele), "The Woman King" ( Gina Prince-Blythewood, pictured), "RRR" ( S.S. Rajamouli), No. 12 "Decision to Leave" ( Park Chan-wook), "Pinocchio," "Till" ( Chinonye Chukwu), "Turning Red" and "No Bears" ( Jafar Panahi).
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Films directed by women: 7
"The Woman King," "Women Talking" (No. 9, directed by
Sarah Polley, pictured), "Aftersun," "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" ( Laura Poitras), "She Said" ( Maria Schrader), "Till" and "Turning Red."
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sequels: 3
"Top Gun: Maverick" came 36 years after the original, and the story picks up after nearly that much time has passed. While an "Avatar" sequel took 13 years, it is conveniently set 15 years later. "Glass Onion" (pictured) was released in a more typical three years after the original "Knives Out."
Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP
Based on a true story: 9
Take that framing with a pinch of salt, as they vary wildly in how much truth they include. The main characters of
"She Said," "Till" and "Elvis" (No. 14) are real people. So are the two friends-turned-enemies-turned-friends at the center of "RRR," but the events of the movie are almost pure speculation.
It's not called "The Spielbergs," but
"The Fabelmans" is a barely veiled autobiography of its director. "Babylon," "Woman King" and "Women Talking" stem from true events but nearly all characters — and many events — are invented. "All The Beauty and the Bloodshed," meanwhile, is a documentary.
Warner Bros. Pictures via AP
Animated films: 3
"Pinocchio" and "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" use stop-motion animation, while "Turning Red" is computer animation.
About the photo: Animation director Kirsten Lepore, left, director/co-writer Dean Fleischer-Camp, center, and voice actor/co-writer Jenny Slate pose for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote their film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," on June 21, 2022.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Films that feature severed fingers: 2
"The Banshees of Inisherin" and "RRR" (pictured).
Films that feature hot dogs as fingers: 1
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Films featuring excessive vomiting in opulent circumstances: 2
"Triangle of Sadness" and "Babylon." That's all you'll get from us here.
Films with googly eyes stuck on a main character: 2
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On."
Netflix via AP
Expert voters: 26
Our panel was sourced from top film experts at news outlets across the U.S.
Total films selected by panelists: 176
Of these, 76 appeared on only one ballot among the 26.
AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
Points received by 'Jackass Forever': 2
This sequel was slotted at No. 25 by two voters, putting it above the work of Oscar-nominated filmmakers David O. Russell and Noah Baumbach. Their respective "Amsterdam" and "White Noise" received just one point apiece.
Sean Cliver/Paramount Pictures via AP
