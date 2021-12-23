The best films of 2021: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' and 'The Power of the Dog'

What matters most.

You can see that as a thread throughout the films that towered in 2021. Family stories played a big part in directors' journeys. The search for truth did, too.

And while there were many films that could have made the 10 Best List, these were the ones that created a lasting impression and offered something surprising. Yup, even if one of them was a remake.

In order, here are the year's best films:

1. Belfast – Kenneth Branagh dipped back into his childhood to tell the story of a family living in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s. Rocked by unrest, the family stuck together and learned big lessons about the power of love. Jude Hill played the surrogate Branagh with great charm. Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan were sparkling as his parents and Ciaran Hinds was Oscar-worthy as his grandfather. Branagh, too, was impressive, breaking out techniques others hadn’t used.

2. West Side Story – Should a remake be on the year’s best list? Yes, if it’s as game-changing as this one. Steven Spielberg didn’t just shoot a new version with the latest special effects. He got Tony Kushner to write a script that was relevant for today; he urged Justin Peck to reinvent the choreography for a more athletic crowd and he hired a cast that knew how to give a classic story a cutting edge. His “West Side Story” was a visual treat, too, and the perfect curtain call for Rita Moreno. Others will try to duplicate Spielberg’s feat, but few will come close.

3. The Power of the Dog – A slow-burning story, this Jane Campion wonder unfolded like a laconic western but snapped like an M. Night Shyamalan pot boiler. Benedict Cumberbatch, that chameleon who made PBS viewers swoon over “Sherlock,” unleashed a persona we hadn’t seen. With Kodi Smit-McPhee as his prey, he hunted with the best of them and came away with a surprise ending that taught plenty about brains over brawn.

4. Tick, Tick…Boom! – Lin-Manuel Miranda paid tribute to Jonathan Larson, the man who made it possible for a new age of Broadway musicals. By using one of Larson’s shows and crafting it as a biography, Miranda was able to show just how difficult it is to get a musical off the ground. With Andrew Garfield as his co-conspirator (and Larson portrayer), he was able salute the theater world without turning into “Smash.” Like Benedict Cumberbatch, Garfield went out of his comfort zone and impressed.

5. The French Dispatch – How do you put a newspaper on screen? Ask Wes Anderson, who made this quirky film about a supplement that had aspirations of being another New Yorker. While the stories, obituary and commentary covered a host of topics, it was the willingness of the stellar cast (from Frances McDormand to Bill Murray to Timothee Chalamet) that made it snap. Told in an interesting way, the missive served as an homage to everyone who tries to make boring people come to life.

6. King Richard – Venus and Serena Williams aren’t tennis legends because they went to the right schools, had the right teachers and played the right tournaments. They soared because they had parents who believed in them and fought for them. Although Will Smith did a great job as dad Richard Williams (the man in the title), it was Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene, their mother, who impressed. She showed you didn’t need to be the “chosen” one to succeed. If you worked hard and put in the time you, too, could be the GOAT.

7. Licorice Pizza – Another Anderson (this time, Paul Thomas) offered his view of the past with this fun look at the life of a child star after his playing days are over. Searching for direction, he lands in the waterbed business, a political campaign and, of all things, Barbra Streisand’s boyfriend’s house. Newcomers Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim took the bait and made this look at Hollywood just as mesmerizing as Quentin Tarantino’s journey.

8. Nightmare Alley – Everyone who questioned Guillermo del Toro’s oeuvre after “The Shape of Water” didn’t have to worry with this one. Giving the thriller his own special touch, he turned an old film (shades of Steven Spielberg) into a new reason to beware of grifters. Bradley Cooper did a superb job playing a shady side show seer who parlays the craft into a position of power. Trying to stop him? Cate Blanchett as a woman with equal ambitions. Moody, smart and gratifying, “Nightmare Alley” was worth investigating.

9. Storm Lake – In a year stuffed with great documentaries (“The Summer of Soul,” “Mayor Pete” among them), this look at community journalism stood out – not because it put a spotlight on Iowa but because it showed just how politicians have erred in painting the media with one broad brush. Using the Storm Lake Times as its example, directors Jerry Risius and Beth Levison told the story others have tried to bury – journalism is essential now, more than ever.

10. The Mitchells vs. the Machines – The best animated film of the year didn’t come from Disney (even though the studio flooded the market), but from the folks at Sony who last surprised with “Spider-Man: In the Spider-Verse.” In this road trip comedy, the Mitchells encountered robotic aliens and found their own force. As inventive as it was touching, “TMVTM” took risks that paid off.

Also worth noting: "Dune," "CODA,": "Don't Look Up"; "Being the Ricardos" and "Hand of God."

