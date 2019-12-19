The Best Films of 2019: 'Hollywood,' 'Marriage Story' and 'Parasite' top list

Touching. Timely. Terrifying. Tenacious.
The words could apply to any number of films this year, particularly since many directors decided to use their medium to comment on political conditions.
Veterans like Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese offered career-defining works. Lulu Wang and Greta Gerwig proved women can be a powerful force.
While great comedies weren't in plentiful supply, there were surprises like "Booksmart" and "Jojo Rabbit" and a trend toward making those laughs do more than amuse.
In order, here are the year's best films:
1. ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD – Writer/director Quentin Tarantino provided an exacting look at the movie business in 1969, but he also used it to change up history, pull back the curtain on stardom and give Leonard DiCaprio and Brad Pitt the kind of roles that make stars. Creeping along the edges of the Manson Family, Pitt offered his best performance yet and helped make this the film you just can’t forget.
2. MARRIAGE STORY – Raw, touching and completely real, Noah Baumbach’s look at a disintegrating marriage managed to retain the love that started it while constructing the walls that divided it. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson were electric as the couple trying to separate as harmlessly as possible. Laura Dern became the wedge, push the two apart with her meticulous attention to detail as the attorney. Baumbach’s screenplay, too, was impeccable, hitting on topics “Kramer vs. Kramer” wouldn’t approach.
3. PARASITE – From South Korea, director Boon Joon-ho surprised with a thriller that referenced Hitchcock, nudged Jordan Peele and teased the Coen Brothers. Looking at class distinctions, he found a way to bring the two together in a breathtaking story about the fragility of life and the spoils of success.
4. THE IRISHMAN – If this is the last film Martin Scorsese makes, it’s a great curtain call. Drawing upon his experience with “Goodfellas,” “Casino” and “The Departed,” he showed how organized crime pulled one man in and brought him into play with labor leader Jimmy Hoffa. With Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in his fold, Scorsese found his own “Godfather.” An instant classic.
5. 1917 – Viewing war from a different perspective, director Sam Mendes put the audience in the trenches with this journey of two soldiers, hoping to bring a message to troops in World War I. Following every step, Mendes made their trip our trip. When they experienced defeat, we did, too. In addition to the performances by the two leads (George MacKay and Dean Charles Chapman), this film soared on the cinematography of Roger Deakins. He made it move.
6. THE FAREWELL – Director Lulu Wang did what every good artist does – she borrowed from her own life – and created a look at family that resonated. Awkwafina, as a New York writer, showed how ties cross generations. Told her grandmother is dying, she made a family trip to China where she struggled with the decision to keep the news from her beloved Nai Nai (a superb Zhao Shuzhen). In the process, she learned plenty about the culture and the true ties that bind.
7. LITTLE WOMEN – Greta Gerwig, one of a handful of women to be nominated for Oscar’s Best Director, found a way to breathe new life into an old property. Viewing the March sisters through contemporary eyes, she showed how passion is timeless. Saoirse Ronan, Emily Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlon were ideal as Louisa May Alcott’s quartet. Timothee Chalamet and Meryl Streep capped it off as Laurie and Aunt March.
8. US – How did Jordan Peele follow something like “Get Out”? With another allegory that didn’t hesitate to embrace its horror origins. With Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke in the lead, he innocently showed a family on vacation. That family was then confronted by doppelgangers who revealed another, more terrifying side. While this wasn’t as shocking as “Midsommar” (the scariest film of the year), it did fit the year’s “what happened” narrative and proved Peele is no one-hit wonder.
9. A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD – Tom Hanks. Tom Hanks. Tom Hanks. Without him as Fred Rogers, this might have been a made-for-TV movie. With him, it was the subtle story of a writer and a children’s show host and how one person can make a difference. Director Marielle Heller knew just how to play the story without making it a biography. Thanks to “Beautiful Day,” Mr. Rogers got a deserving curtain call.
10. AVENGERS: ENDGAME – Say what you will about the film’s length, breadth and plotting, “Endgame” held our attention. Finishing off the Marvel Universe story (that we didn’t know had started oh-so-many years ago), it brought together a cavalcade of superheroes and showed how a franchise could be done. Death and hope were recurring themes; life was valued, not dispensed. While it will be hard to top, the Russo Brothers set a bar that all franchises she see as the gold standard.
Also worth noting: “Jojo Rabbit,” "Knives Out," “Pain & Glory,” “Uncut Gems,” “Bombshell,” “Booksmart,” “Rocketman” and “The Two Popes.”