The Best Films of 2019: 'Hollywood,' 'Marriage Story' and 'Parasite' top list

3. PARASITE – From South Korea, director Boon Joon-ho surprised with a thriller that referenced Hitchcock, nudged Jordan Peele and teased the Coen Brothers. Looking at class distinctions, he found a way to bring the two together in a breathtaking story about the fragility of life and the spoils of success.

4. THE IRISHMAN – If this is the last film Martin Scorsese makes, it’s a great curtain call. Drawing upon his experience with “Goodfellas,” “Casino” and “The Departed,” he showed how organized crime pulled one man in and brought him into play with labor leader Jimmy Hoffa. With Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in his fold, Scorsese found his own “Godfather.” An instant classic.

5. 1917 – Viewing war from a different perspective, director Sam Mendes put the audience in the trenches with this journey of two soldiers, hoping to bring a message to troops in World War I. Following every step, Mendes made their trip our trip. When they experienced defeat, we did, too. In addition to the performances by the two leads (George MacKay and Dean Charles Chapman), this film soared on the cinematography of Roger Deakins. He made it move.