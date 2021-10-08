The 'Chucky' chronicles: What happened when?

“Child’s Play” (1988) – A serial killer skilled in voodoo (Brad Dourif) transfers his soul into a child-sized doll. The doll is sold to a mom who gives it to her son, Andy, and, soon, the doll is offing people in all sorts of ways.

“Child’s Play 2” (1990) – Two years later, Andy is in foster care. The parent company who made the original doll tries to clear its name but the spirit of Chucky still exists, and the doll starts to take on traits of a human. The doll’s goal? To swap bodies with Andy. Andy turns on him, however, and tries to drop him in a vat of plastic. When that doesn’t work, Andy’s foster sister shoves an air hose into the doll’s head and explodes it.

“Child’s Play 3” (1991) – Eight years after the second film, the factory has re-opened and Andy is in military school. Chucky – the not-dead Chucky – finds another boy to possess named Tyler.

“Bride of Chucky” (1998) – The serial killer’s girlfriend, Tiffany, acquires Chucky’s remains, stitches them together and revives Charles Lee Ray. Chucky then kills her and transfers her soul into a bride doll and the two haunt a young couple. The Tiffany doll gives birth and the killing continues.

“Seed of Chucky” (2004) – Chucky and Tiffany’s child, Glen, brings his parents back to life and they force a pregnancy onto actress Jennifer Tilly. Glen dismembers his dad; Tiffany takes over Tilly’s body and Tilly gives birth to twins, each with one of Glen’s personalities.

“Curse of Chucky” (2013) -- Chucky is sent to the home of Nica and Sarah Pierce. He kills family members, largely because Sarah was the one who turned in Charles Lee Ray. This leads to more mayhem until he is sent to Andy Barclay, the kid from the first film who points a shotgun at Chucky and (spoiler alert) once again kills him.

“Cult of Chucky” (2017) – As you discover, nothing stops Chucky. Even though he was shot through the head, he’s still alive. He goes to mental institution (with a new head, no less) and kills at random. To thwart Chucky, Andy gets himself admitted to the institution. Sadly, Nica becomes possessed by Chucky.

“Child’s Play” (reboot) (2019) – This re-imagines Chucky as a high-tech toy who becomes violent after an employee disables his safety features. Andy (13, again) gets the rogue doll that identifies so closely with him he kills folks Andy dislikes. To stop him, Andy has to take charge.

