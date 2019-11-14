The early line: Your first look at this year's best actors and films

In the supporting actress category, Lopez is at the top of the heap, but only because folks don’t know if her performance was Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress. Before the Golden Globes are handed out, a decision will be made. She should stay in this category (it’s easier to win). She could get a challenge from Shuzhen Zhou from “The Farewell,” Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey,” and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “Dolemite Is My Name.”

But that’s the early line.

Here’s what you haven’t considered:

“Little Women”: Greta Gerwig’s adaptation has plenty of performers who could bump just about anyone. Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet and Emma Watson could all be sitting in the good seats. Look for this film – which has a modern sensibility – to push to the top in December.

“Marriage Story”: The look at a marriage falling apart has already brought buzz for Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Alan Alda and director Noah Baumbach. Like so many contenders, it’s a Netflix release, which means decisions at a high level will have to be made. Is this the one that gets the push? Or will “The Irishman” or “The Two Popes”? It’s a wealth of options.