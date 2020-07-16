'The Mandalorian' actor comes to ACME Comics' 'Star Wars' convention

I understand you are a lifelong "Star Wars" fan, so this must've been a dream come true to be a part of the "Star Wars" universe, right?

I honestly feel blessed to have a role in 'The Mandalorian' because 'Star Wars' had been a part of my life when I was a kid and has remained a reminder as to why I became an actor. Before 'Star Wars' came out, space movies were considered campy. 'Star Wars' brought great actors like Alec Guinness and Harrison Ford and gave them great characters to play."

It's interesting that so many characters may be minor but then capture the public's interest.

"That's like Boba Fett, who began as a bounty hunter in Mandorian armor. My character, Gekko, is also a bounty hunter. So that's fun."

Plus you get to play opposite Carl Weathers (who portrays Greef Karga, the leader of the bounty hunter guild). Talk about intimidating!

"Well, I'm an Italian-American. If there's any film series that I love as much as 'Star Wars,' it is 'Rocky.' I grew up watching Carl as ('Rocky's') Apollo Creed when I was a kid. Working with him is such an honor. He has stage presence and for a guy over 70, so much energy."