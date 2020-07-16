You are the owner of this article.
'The Mandalorian' actor comes to ACME Comics' 'Star Wars' convention
'The Mandalorian' actor comes to ACME Comics' 'Star Wars' convention

SIOUX CITY -- A self-described "blue collar actor" with nearly 90 credits to his name, Dominic Pace has succeeded in Hollywood by following a simple philosophy: "Take every opportunity that you can."

"I've been a working man actor for more than 20 years," said Pace, whose appeared on such TV shows as "9-1-1,' "S.W.A.T.," and "Superstore." "I don't say 'no' very often and that has served me very well." 

This led the actor to become a prosthetic photo double for such stars as Will Kemp and Hugh Jackman in 2004's "Van Helsing." So, when you thought you saw the stars in tons of prosthetic make-up, it may have been Pace instead.

More recently, Pace was contacted to participate in a six-hour makeup test by veteran prosthetic artist Brian Sipe for a mysterious project known simply as "Huckleberry."

actor dominic pace

Dominic Pace

Unbeknownst to Pace, "Huckleberry" was actually "The Mandolorian," a live-action TV series in the "Star Wars" franchise that can be seen on the Disney+ streaming service.

Because of his willingness to "take every opportunity," Pace landed a role in the critically acclaimed "Star Wars"-inspired web series. Albeit, he may not be very recognizable as a heavily made-up bounty hunter named Gekko.

But that won't stop sci-fi fanatics from meeting with Pace, who will be appearing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at ACME Comics & Collectibles, 1622 Pierce St., for the comic book store's 8th "Star Wars" Mini Convention.

I understand you are a lifelong "Star Wars" fan, so this must've been a dream come true to be a part of the "Star Wars" universe, right?

Mandalorian

Troopers gear up in "The Mandalorian," the Disney+ series that tells yet another "Star Wars" story.

I honestly feel blessed to have a role in 'The Mandalorian' because 'Star Wars' had been a part of my life when I was a kid and has remained a reminder as to why I became an actor. Before 'Star Wars' came out, space movies were considered campy. 'Star Wars' brought great actors like Alec Guinness and Harrison Ford and gave them great characters to play."

It's interesting that so many characters may be minor but then capture the public's interest.

"That's like Boba Fett, who began as a bounty hunter in Mandorian armor. My character, Gekko, is also a bounty hunter. So that's fun."

Plus you get to play opposite Carl Weathers (who portrays Greef Karga, the leader of the bounty hunter guild). Talk about intimidating!

"Well, I'm an Italian-American. If there's any film series that I love as much as 'Star Wars,' it is 'Rocky.' I grew up watching Carl as ('Rocky's') Apollo Creed when I was a kid. Working with him is such an honor. He has stage presence and for a guy over 70, so much energy."

I know "Star Wars" fans are obsessed with characters, both minor and major. Plus they love collectibles. Wouldn't it be awesome if someone came up with a Gekko collectible toy?

"As a guy who collected all of that 'Star Wars' stuff, that would be the best thing in the world."

42 photos of Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre through decades

If you go

WHAT: 'Star Wars' Mini Convention, featuring "The Mandalorian" actor Dominic Pace

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: ACME Comics & Collectibles, 1622 Pierce St.

