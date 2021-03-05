The 'Nomadland' life: 'It's hard but it's healing,' says Bob Wells

Bruder, who did extensive research for her book, says CEOs got paid 320 times as much as the average worker in 2019. “In 1965, that ratio was 21 to 1. We’re just in a really strange place as a culture right now.”

Life on the road, though, isn’t as risky as it might seem, Wells says. “Where are the bad guys? Bad guys are where there are people with access to money and something worth stealing. In the city, there are a lot of people with a lot of money. (Bad guys) can watch you, case your house, plan it. So (someone on the road) is a lot safer than you are.”

'A regular Jill'

Like others in the cast, Wells found McDormand incredibly down to earth. “We sat around and had dinner. We spent time with her and she was just a regular Jill – a wonderful person with no pretenses, no airs. She’s just someone you’d like to get to know and spend time with.”

Zhao recreated a Rubber Tramp Rendezvous in “Nomadland” and impressed its found with its authenticity.

“We were there for three or four days and it looked like the real thing,” Wells says of the gathering.

That care told Wells and others their story would be told correctly. From the film, he says, outsiders can learn there is an alternative.