You can’t find a better friend than Sheriff Woody.
In four “Toy Story” films, the lanky cowboy looked out for others, plotted rescue missions and valued loyalty.
He was a role model for children, too, which could explain why he was front and center in the franchise. Unlike Buzz Lightyear, who had an ego problem (and an inability to connect sometimes), Woody was unwavering. That he’s a cowboy made perfect sense. Westerns from the ‘50s and ‘60s always had a dependable lawman. “Toy Story” needed a leader, too, and Woody fit the hat.
Now, as the film series hits its end (or, at least, is expected to), it’s a good time to look back on his accomplishments.
Voiced by Tom Hanks (who’s considered one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood), he didn’t always lead by example, but ultimately learned what mattered most. By film, here’s what we learned.
TOY STORY
In the original film, Woody showed a streak of jealousy when he thought Buzz was going to take over his place as the leader of the toys in Andy’s room. Willing to kick his rival to the curb, he got in a fight of sorts with Buzz and had to regain his favor with the other toys. When Sid, the mean neighbor, proved a threat, Woody’s noble side emerged, prompting him to rally the troops to rescue Buzz. His hero status was regained, but not until we got to see a bit of pettiness (he mispronounces Buzz’s last name) and a touch of humility.
TOY STORY 2
Insecurity reared its ugly head when Woody’s arm was ripped and Andy decided not to take him to camp. The cowboy was faced with the idea of a being a shelf toy until he met Wheezy, a penguin who had a bad squeaker. Wheezy was put on a yard sale and, sensing the worst, Woody figured out how to rescue him. A toy collector named Al wanted to make big bucks off Woody by pairing him with other members of the TV show, “Woody’s Roundup.” Woody got his arm repaired in the deal but ran afoul of Stinky Pete, a doll who never knew the love of a child. Convinced Andy was done with him, Woody agreed to go to Japan. Then Buzz and company swept in and managed to rescue Woody, Jessie and Bullseye, Woody’s horse. The sequel showed the value of teamwork and friendship. It also reminded us that ego shouldn’t be a guiding force in anyone’s decisions.
TOY STORY 3
In this edition, aging became a factor. Does your worth diminish as you get older? With Andy headed off to college, most of his toys were put in a bag in the garage – except Woody. Inadvertently, the others were targeted for the garbage. Woody had to do damage control and convince them they were indispensable. The toys were sent to a daycare center where they put under the thumb of a baddie named Lotso. Woody, meanwhile, jumped into action, helped them escape but wound up in a dump. There, they squared off with Lotso, found new life with Bonnie and got closure with Andy. Woody’s loyalty was rewarded, prompting him to say, “So long, pardner,” to Andy.
TOY STORY 4
Woody’s “leader of the pack” mentality hit its peak with the latest installment. Not only did he serve as the protector of Forky, a creature Bonnie created in kindergarten, but he also felt responsible for the rest of the toys and a bunch of newcomers. The love he felt for Bo Peep returned in the fourth film, suggesting he was ready for another type of commitment. Flustered (like we saw in the original “Toy Story”), he made tracks just keeping up with Forky. Generous to a fault, he gave the gang reason to cry, too, with his selflessness.
The ultimate toy? That’s Woody – loyal, dependable, trustworthy and steadfast.