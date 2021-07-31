'Vivo' serves as tribute to Cuba, Cuban music

When Lin-Manuel Miranda was enjoying the first blush of success with “In the Heights,” he had an idea for another show – one that addressed the role music plays.
“It’s about music being able to bridge distances,” Miranda says during a Zoom conference. To figure out how to tell that story, he talked with “Heights” book writer, Quiara Alegria Hudes, and his longtime collaborator, composer Alex Lacamoire.
“When I first came on to ‘Vivo,’ Lin-Manuel had already been developing the characters of Vivo and Andres,” Hudes says. That was more than a decade ago. “I have boxes full of (notes from that time).”
In the animated film that resulted, Vivo is a kinkajou who performs in a Havana square with his owner Andres. When tragedy strikes, Vivo decides to deliver a message from Andres to Marta Sandoval, a legendary performer who has slated a farewell concert in Miami. To get there, he relies on the help of Gabi, a headstrong girl with her own agenda. The two go through plenty of harrowing situations and discover more about the power of friendship.
Hudes says her sister – who’s 13 years younger – served as inspiration for Gabi. The trek Gabi and Vivo take? It was prompted by “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” “You have to take a journey with someone who’s really different from you and really irks you,” Hudes says. Gabi deals with the ramifications of isolation when she marches to the beat of her own drum. “Her friendship with Vivo becomes a counter to that isolation.”
A love letter to Cuba
Lacamoire, who worked with Miranda on “In the Heights” and “Hamilton,” thought “Vivo” could serve as a love letter to Cuba and Cuban music.
To introduce viewers to sounds they may not have heard, he reached out to Juan de Marcos Gonzalez, a celebrated Latin musician who said yes to playing Andres. Growing up in Cuba, Gonzalez was steeped in the sounds that permeated the country. As his music career progressed, he created the first Afro-Cuban band and played songs that inspired classic rock musicians. “Vivo,” he says, captures them beautifully. “It’s a privilege to be in this film,” Gonzalez says. “I hope it is going to send a message of love for everyone.”
A slow start
Although “Vivo” was originally slated to be a DreamWorks Animation film, it was shelved, then revived by Sony Pictures Animation in 2016. Director Kirk DeMicco came in at that time and added his own spin. Vivo and Andres had already been developed but there wasn’t a Gabi to help propel the story. DeMicco and Hudes fleshed out the character and, during production, Miranda came up with a theme song for her, a hip-hop anthem.
“Gabi’s song – ‘My Own Drum’ – was born between the off times of ‘Vivo’ voice recording sessions,” Hudes says. Miranda “was sitting on the floor of one of the control room and he said, ‘On drum. Ho hum.’ He was like, ‘I think I’ve got something, guys. And Gabi’s song was born.”
Lin-Manuel Busy
Because he provides the voice for Vivo, Miranda was around all aspects of the production. Cutting his teeth on “Moana” (which brought him an Oscar nomination), he was not afraid to monkey with the script and songs during recording sessions. “He would take a scene he had recorded as an actor and work many times on refining the words or the rhythms of the scene,” DeMicco says. “And we would cut it and put it in the film. It was pretty unique that he was a songwriter, storyteller and lead actor in it.
“A lot of times, he had to kill his own darlings because he had worked really hard on the acting part but when creating the song, much of that acting would end up on the cutting room floor and he would just take the best of the best.”
“Keep the Beat,” one of the show’s songs, went from humorous to emotional during the creative process. “It gave him some architecture for the musical that he was still writing in his head,” DeMicco says.
A life raft
Because so much of the work was done during lockdown – when creatives couldn’t interact in person – “Vivo” “became like a life raft for a lot of us,” DeMicco says. “We knew we were talking about something that was connecting. It’s about friendship and collaboration and that’s what we were doing, too.”
To give the film star power, DeMicco hired Gloria Estefan to be the voice of Marta Sandoval. Born in Cuba, the Grammy winner was immediately smitten with “Vivo’s” message. “It’s an exhilarating story about gathering courage, finding family and knowing that music can be transformative,” Estefan says. “I loved the script when I read it. I thought it was really heartfelt.”
Designers used color palettes inspired by Miami and Havana. “We wanted to create something that feels more theatrical,” says production designer Carlos Zaragoza. “Havana and Miami are like the two sides of a mirror looking at each other.”
“It’s in Your Heart,” the song Vivo and Gabi bring to Marta, couldn’t be more different than “My Own Drum,” DeMicco says. “But in the same way, they’re both talking about love. And that’s what Vivo’s mission is – to find a new love for himself after the loss of his best friend.”
"Vivo" airs on Netflix.