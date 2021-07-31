'Vivo' serves as tribute to Cuba, Cuban music

Lin-Manuel Busy

Because he provides the voice for Vivo, Miranda was around all aspects of the production. Cutting his teeth on “Moana” (which brought him an Oscar nomination), he was not afraid to monkey with the script and songs during recording sessions. “He would take a scene he had recorded as an actor and work many times on refining the words or the rhythms of the scene,” DeMicco says. “And we would cut it and put it in the film. It was pretty unique that he was a songwriter, storyteller and lead actor in it.

“A lot of times, he had to kill his own darlings because he had worked really hard on the acting part but when creating the song, much of that acting would end up on the cutting room floor and he would just take the best of the best.”

“Keep the Beat,” one of the show’s songs, went from humorous to emotional during the creative process. “It gave him some architecture for the musical that he was still writing in his head,” DeMicco says.

A life raft