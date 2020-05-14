WATCH NOW: In the Zoom Age, there's plenty to watch if you're willing to search

Six months ago, Zoom wasn’t part of most vocabularies. Today, it’s a way of life.
The online conferencing service has also become a medium for artists, frustrated with staying at home.
“Saturday Night Live” used it to craft several good skits during the quarantine. Stars like Darren Criss and Kristin Chenoweth have practically made it their home.
While some actors haven’t quite sidestepped the internet’s landmines (Gal Gadot, we’re looking at you), others have found a new outlet of expression.
Easily, the biggest winner is “Some Good News,” actor/director John Krasinski’s YouTube channel. Determined to bring “good news” into the world, he sits at a desk in his home and makes like Lester Holt, delivering stories that should make you smile.
He also gets big stars to surprise. Brad Pitt, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds have done weather; Oprah, Steven Spielberg and the cast of “Hamilton” have appeared to lift others up.
Krasinski’s biggest coup, though, was reuniting the cast of “The Office” for an impromptu wedding of two fans. The actors recreated their walk down the aisle and gave viewers a moment every bit as good as the original.
Krasinski has also staged a prom and a graduation, gotten original music from musicians, and set himself up for a future talk show if he ever wants one.
What’s great about “SGN” is its ability to move and surprise. Every episode has an a-ha moment and a reason to feel good there are John Krasinskis still working in the world.
In the land of reunions, “Parks and Recreation” surprised with a Zoom episode that brought its originals back, too. While Amy Poehler served as the catalyst for the call, it was Chris Pratt (as goofball Andy Dwyer) who surprised, particularly since he engaged in physical humor that really translated.
“All Rise” went in this direction as well, but it didn’t have the “aww, they’re back” factor. “Parks and Rec” nailed everything.
On a daily basis, Broadway regular Seth Rudetsky has been reuniting Broadway and TV casts for a Zoom discussion. The conversations are fairly lively and they always feature some kind of insight even hardcore fans didn’t know. His “Stars in the House” can be found on YouTube or at starsinthehouse.com.
Great Britain’s National Theatre has offered free plays on its National Theatre Live site. Originally created for movie theaters, they’ve been a godsend for theatergoers who are going through withdrawal. Among the best: “Frankenstein” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller. Directed by Oscar winner Danny Boyle, the Mary Shelley adaptation had two editions. Cumberbatch and Miller swapped roles, playing the monster in one, the doctor in the other. Both were extremely different and good. More offerings are slated throughout the month.
Not to be outdone, Andrew Lloyd Webber has put his filmed musicals online for free and, frankly, they’re a mixed bag. A “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with Donny Osmond was just weird; but a stage version of “Cats” is far better than the film version that hit theaters last year. “Cats” drops May 15 at 1 p.m. CST. His channel is also on YouTube, but the free versions are only available for 48 hours.
The biggest surprise, though, could be “Hamilton,” coming July 3 on Disney+. The hit musical was taped with the original cast just before they started leaving the New York company. The version wasn’t supposed to hit theaters until 2021, but executives thought it would brighten stay-at-homers’ day (and give Disney+ a boost). Expect it to generate plenty of fireworks.
Done as a fundraiser for the Actors Fund, “Buyer and Cellar” was an early highlight. A one-man show, it was a big hit off-Broadway several years ago when Michael Urie played a man who worked in the basement of Barbra Streisand’s home. The show was staged in Urie’s apartment and it had all the snap of the original, particularly since he was so good at painting a visual picture of what was in that mall. (And, yes, Streisand does have a mall under her home but there isn’t an attendant working there.) It aired on the broadway.com website.
While concerts have a hit-and-miss quality (you can see that in the latest editions of “American Idol” and “The Voice”), the “Sing-along Disney” nights have been effective, particularly when dancers find enough space in their living rooms to execute “Dancing with the Stars”-like moves.
Most broadcasters have been working from home (not unlike Krasinski), but all haven’t had the same level of success. ABC News reporter Will Reeve didn’t adjust the camera properly and viewers saw him sitting in a suitcoat – without pants.
Others have struggled with hair and makeup. Some have even made stars of their family members.
Jimmy Fallon’s daughters are emerging as ones to watch. And Jack Daly (son of “The Voice’s” Carson Daly) has even gotten a gig on the kids’ version of the NBC Nightly News.
For folks seeking something other than a Netflix binge, there’s plenty out there. It just takes a little looking.
