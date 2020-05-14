WATCH NOW: In the Zoom Age, there's plenty to watch if you're willing to search

Not to be outdone, Andrew Lloyd Webber has put his filmed musicals online for free and, frankly, they’re a mixed bag. A “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with Donny Osmond was just weird; but a stage version of “Cats” is far better than the film version that hit theaters last year. “Cats” drops May 15 at 1 p.m. CST. His channel is also on YouTube, but the free versions are only available for 48 hours.

The biggest surprise, though, could be “Hamilton,” coming July 3 on Disney+. The hit musical was taped with the original cast just before they started leaving the New York company. The version wasn’t supposed to hit theaters until 2021, but executives thought it would brighten stay-at-homers’ day (and give Disney+ a boost). Expect it to generate plenty of fireworks.

Done as a fundraiser for the Actors Fund, “Buyer and Cellar” was an early highlight. A one-man show, it was a big hit off-Broadway several years ago when Michael Urie played a man who worked in the basement of Barbra Streisand’s home. The show was staged in Urie’s apartment and it had all the snap of the original, particularly since he was so good at painting a visual picture of what was in that mall. (And, yes, Streisand does have a mall under her home but there isn’t an attendant working there.) It aired on the broadway.com website.