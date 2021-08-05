WATCH NOW: 'The Green Knight' isn't filled with action, just a good Dev Patel

English majors will love what director David Lowery has done with “The Green Knight.” The rest of us? Not so much.
Atmospheric, moody and open to plenty of interpretation, the slower-than-slow film tells the story of Gawain, the nephew of King Arthur.
Hardly in league with “Game of Thrones,” it takes its time to introduce us to the man and give us a reason to care.
Dev Patel (who would make a dandy Jesus, by the way) stars as Gawain, a would-be warrior who lops off the head of the Green Knight on Christmas Day. Before he goes on his way, head in hand, the knight extracts a promise – that Gawain will return the next year and allow him to return the favor.
In the ensuing year, plenty distracts from the impending doom. Gawain deals with thieves – who leave him for dead – and meets up with a lord (Joel Edgerton), who hunts, and his wife (Alicia Vikander), who fishes.
There’s also a Stephen King-like moment with a ghost, a long trek through mists and, finally, that close encounter with the knight.
Lowery has juiced the journey with title cards that suggest there’s humor here. But none of it seems to play out. Instead, this is very much the cinematic equivalent of a poem: open to interpretation.
Patel, at least, makes the trip interesting. He’s surprised by the world around him and never quite lets sleeping dogs lie. When a fox tracks him throughout the film, he’s smitten – particularly when he starts talking and becomes a loyal companion.
Based on an anonymously published 14th century story, “The Green Knight” could have used more exposition from Lowery, particularly when it introduces Morgan le Fay (Sarita Choudhury) as Gawain’s mother. She played into the Camelot myth as well and hints at witchcraft when she gives her son a belt for protection. The belt changes hands several times and becomes a plot point with the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson). When you see the OG Knight, however, you realize he could easily be mistaken for an aging Groot.
While the visuals are sumptuous, the storytelling is not.
Lowery, who likes to keep his audience guessing, doesn’t fill dead spaces with action. He lets this sit as the journey of one man who never reveals why he feels compelled to fulfill his promise. Patel plays every scene with conviction; Edgerton and Vikander provide a momentary spike.
The film’s end, however, doesn’t justify the director’s means, no matter how sumptuous.