What happens after an Oscar nomination? '1883's' Sam Elliott weighs in

Studios don’t necessarily back up trucks of money to Oscar nominees’ homes.

After the nod – and, possibly, the win – arrives, it’s anyone’s guess how it will land.

For some actors (like Mahershala Ali), a nomination could lead to better work and, possibly, a second nomination.

For others (like Mo'Nique), it could spell the end of a once-thriving career. It all depends on how it’s played.

Sam Elliott, a Hollywood veteran, got his first Oscar nomination for “A Star is Born” and wondered what that could mean. “It’s always been a joke around our house,” he says. “You get a nomination and you never work again.”

Elliott’s post-nomination work: “MacGruber,” a TV adaptation of the “Saturday Night Live” character. He plays the MacGyver-like crime solver’s father.

“That was an out-of-left-field sort of deal,” he says of the Peacock production. The Oscar nomination? “I don’t think it changed my career at all. Part of that is due to COVID, which came on right after ‘Star is Born.’ But I haven’t noticed that it had any effect at this point, to be honest.”

Westerns make a comeback

Elliott’s long career in westerns (he started in the genre in the 1960s) has been a better bellwether. Currently playing the grizzled Shea in “1883,” the prequel to “Yellowstone,” he says the new series is more complex than others he has been in. “Other western characters I’ve played have seemed a little one-dimensional in some ways. Maybe not Virgil in ‘Tombstone,’ but some of the other ones. You get a piece of brave material that Taylor Sheridan gives you, you want to do justice to it.”

“1883” finds him as a cowboy who loses his family just as they’re about to make their way west. “He’s got this contingent of immigrants that he’s taking care of and he’s sensitive to those losses,” the 77-year-old says. “He has great compassion for these people. That said, he’ll shoot a guy for stealing something.”

While other actors in the series went to “Cowboy Camp” to learn how to ride – and look comfortable – Elliott waited it out (he had just had surgery) and joined the cast for the first day of shooting. “I hadn’t been on a horse in 20 years,” he says. “It took me a while to catch up with them….I’m still not caught up with (co-stars) Isabel May and Gratiela Brancusi.”

Streaming changes the game

Westerns, he says, have always been his stock in trade. “Early on in my career, I had a couple of projects I tried to put together. I went around town trying to shop them and nobody was interested in doing a western at that time.”

The business, Elliott adds, is cyclical. “It’s rapidly changing today, obviously because of the world we’re in. There’s a real lack of content because of the streaming services. They’re willing to gamble on anything at this moment. Also, why not a western?”

“1883” is one of the best things Elliott says he has done. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a role like this. I’ve headlined other shows over the years, but I’ve never headlined a 10-hour show. The look of it, the expanse of it, the size of it. It’s not typical television fare by any means. It’s a monstrosity of a project. It’s definitely one of the biggest things I’ve ever been involved in.”

And “Star is Born”? Its scope was much smaller and “well-contained.”

“Bradley (Cooper) is a brilliant director as well as performer. He’s a genius of a guy,” Elliott says. “I love Gaga dearly…and we were all in there so close.”

“A Star is Born” brought Elliott his first Oscar nomination. Now, “1883” could bring him his first Emmy win.

When creator Taylor Sheridan sent him the series’ script, “I knew right away there was no way I was not going to do this project. I had a lot of reservations – most of the physical – but there was no doubt that I wouldn’t do it. Taylor is quite the poet.”

