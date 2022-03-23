What happens after 'Power of the Dog'? Kodi Smit-McPhee has a theory

Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee says he learned a lot from playing Peter, the young boy in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.”

Perceived as weak and “most likely to be bullied,” he doesn’t mingle much with others and finds comfort in medical books. When his stepfather’s brother (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) picks on him, he retreats to his room and, in many ways, plots his own course.

“There are a lot of (his) traits that are parallel to mine, whether it’s his physicality or the things that he’s interested in,” Smit-McPhee says during a Zoom interview. “He’s OK with being isolated. (He has) a very rooted, grounded pride and confidence and an unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.”

In the western, which brought him a Best Supporting Actor nomination, Smit-McPhee ignores the taunts and, haltingly agrees to accept his bully’s friendship. Cumberbatch’s Phil Burbank offers to make him a lasso and teach him to ride. Other motives are at play, but Peter doesn’t let on.

In the process, Smit-McPhee says, we learn “you don’t have to feel forced to fit in a box. And even if you haven’t decided which box you want, being outside of it is completely OK as well.”

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor, the 25-year-old Australian says he had no idea what Oscar attention would be like. “It’s very chaotic,” he says. “But there’s a lot of positive energy in the world and, yeah, it’s very good.”

While talking about the film during months of interviews and awards shows, he says he has been able to extol Campion’s virtues. “Having the privilege to be guided by her and put my complete trust in her” has been the biggest perk. “I learned a lot. And, if anything, just talking about it is affirming for me. It kind of lets me revisit the joy in such moments.”

Because Peter is such a pivotal character, Smit-McPhee is often asked what he thinks happened to him after the story ends. “I honestly feel like he would have gone on to be a successful surgeon. And (the events in the film) would just have been another little drama of his past.”

Already a Golden Globe winner, Smit-McPhee has several projects lined up but isn’t viewing “Power of the Dog” as an open door to more Oscar-worthy material. “I just keep crawling along with passion and not thinking too far ahead.

“The beautiful side of this is the material that comes to me, figuratively, on my doorstep. That’s the beautiful side of a hunt – a hunt to work with new collaborators and to keep progressing.”

Already lauded for the fashion risks he has taken during awards season, he says he has a great look planned for Oscar night.

And if he happens to win?

“I don’t’ think anything can prepare you for the moment of being included and recognized in such a way,” he says. Just being nominated is “very special.”

“The Power of the Dog” is now streaming on Netflix. The Oscars air March 27 on ABC.

