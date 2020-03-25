What to stream: 12 theater-quality new releases coming to your home screen

Is your coronavirus home theater looking for new product?

These films were in theaters (or slated to be) just weeks ago. Now, they're available for a showing in your living room. Here's the latest list and where to find them:

“Onward” (On Demand: March 20; Disney+: April 3): Two brothers find a way to bring half of their father for one day. They go on a journey to find the jewel that can make him fully return. Animated, it features the voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. It has an emotional end that could make the early adventure disappear, particularly if you’ve been stuck in the house for a long time.

Our stars: 3 stars

“Emma” (Digital release: March 20): Anya Taylor-Joy plays the meddling young woman who trolls a sea of eligible men in order to discover what matters most. The Jane Austen story plays out in lavish settings and costumes, but it’s not the Merchant-Ivory extravaganza you’d expect. Think: PBS.

Our stars: 2 ½