When 'Children of the Corn' came to town

“When I get back to California, I want to do quality parts. I want to be able to turn down anything that isn’t good. I’m not in a position to do that now, but maybe someday.”

Horton, however, was more optimistic. He saw the experience as a way to learn the business of directing. Eager to get behind the camera and not in front of it, he had completed a short subject, “Three Hours Between Planes,” that he hoped would be his calling card.

Horton was not signed to “Corn” when director Fritz Kiersch, a first-timer, explained the film’s special effects. “He was like a puppy in a way,” Horton said. “He was so enthusiastic, it was hard to say no.”

Like Hamilton, he didn’t want to be part of another horror film: “I think we’re doing something here that’s different. I don’t think people are going to put this film in the same category as other horror films because it doesn’t rely on violence. If it had, I wouldn’t be in it. I hate those films.”

And yet? “Children of the Corn” had plenty of blood, lots of questionable scenes.

A local premiere

When the film was released in March 1984, the Dubinsky Theater chain offered a free screening for those who were in it. Hundreds filled the Orpheum Theatre.