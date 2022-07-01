 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
topical alert top story

Where's 'E.T.'s' Henry Thomas? We have the scoop

  • Updated
  • 0

'E.T.' star Henry Thomas talks with Bruce Miller about that classic movie and the new one that enticed him to draw on old lessons.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess welcome first child together

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News