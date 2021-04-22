Who will win the Oscars? 'Nomadland' stands tall

Most of the Best Picture nominees for 2020 didn’t really get released until 2021.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended its deadline for submission. Thus, the late starts.
Of the eight contenders, most hit streaming services at the end of the year or the beginning of 2021. Without them, we might have seen “Palm Springs,” “Trolls World Tour” and “Tenet” competing for Best Picture.
Now, there are political films, social commentaries, sprawling epics and emotional family fare.
Who wins? Expect a lot of sharing this year. Even though “Mank” has 10 nominations, it’s unlikely to take home more than three of the prizes. Of the eight Best Picture nominees, each could get something.
Here’s how Sunday’s race shakes down:
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
As much as it’d be nice to finally see Glenn Close win an Oscar, she’ll probably have to wait another year. Another cinematic grandma – Yuh-jung Youn – is poised to win for “Minari.” She’s the heart of the film and a much more embraceable relative than Close’s Mamaw in “Hillbilly Elegy.” They’re up against Oscar winner Olivia Colman (as the daughter in “The Father”) and first-timers Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) and Maria Bakalova in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”
SHOULD WIN: Bakalova
WILL WIN: Youn
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Here’s where curveballs were thrown. Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) had it locked until Oscar voters tossed in his co-star, LaKeith Stanfield, who many thought belonged in the Best Actor race. Could they split the vote, allowing Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) to slip in? Or will newcomer Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”) benefit?
While Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”) has a second shot (for writing a Best Song nominee), he probably won’t drive a wedge between anyone.
SHOULD WIN: Kaluuya
WILL WIN: Kaluuya
BEST ACTRESS
This category is interesting, too. Every nominee, except Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) has won a Best Actress prize leading up to the Oscars. Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) has the Screen Actors Guild trophy; Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) got the Golden Globe; Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) won the Critics Choice award and Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) surprised with the BAFTA (British Oscar). That means only Kirby is out of this race. As much as the media has been touting Mulligan as the likely winner, she hasn’t shown much pull where it counts. Because McDormand would go into the hallowed “three-timers” club with a win here, she won’t factor, either. But this could be great moment for Davis. Since SAG voters represent a large segment of Oscar voters, she has momentum. She also delivered a darned-good performance.
SHOULD WIN: Davis
WILL WIN: (In a squeaker over Mulligan) Davis
BEST ACTOR
Although restless voters have been making noises about giving this to someone other than Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), it’s unlikely. He delivered a great performance (which should have been in the supporting category), he has a history of stellar work and – shades of Heath Ledger – he died last year. If there’s one who could nudge him, it’s Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”). But Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) was just as good and he’s still in Chadwick’s shadow.
SHOULD WIN: Boseman
WILL WIN: Boseman
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) did what other directors wish they could do – create a film that represents her at her best. It has heft, it has commentary, it has McDormand in one of her best roles to date. Because the Academy has been poor at nominating (and rewarding) female directors, this is a great chance to change course. She’s as much of a lock as Boseman.
SHOULD WIN: Zhao
WILL WIN: Zhao
BEST PICTURE
Even though it’s not going to come home with 10 Oscars (it was only nominated for six), “Nomadland” is the picture to beat. It talks about our economic times, our isolation, our deflated dreams. It doesn’t have the scope (or Hollywood cred) of “Mank” or the history of “The Trial of the Chicago 7” or “Judas and the Last Messiah.” But it’s everything an “Oscar picture” should be and more. While “Promising Young Woman” has the surprise of last year’s “Parasite,” it’s not as multi-dimensional. “Minari” is a charming – but small – film; “The Father” lets its stage roots show; and “Sound of Metal” is more about performance than full-blown Best Picture excellence.
“Nomadland” scores on all counts. It’s your winner.
SHOULD WIN: “Nomadland”
WILL WIN: “Nomadland”
In other categories, look for “Mank” to win production design; “Sound of Metal” to win sound; “Soul” to win best animated film and score; “Another Round” to win best international film; “Chicago 7” to win editing and, possibly, original screenplay; “Nomadland” to win adapted screenplay; and “Ma Rainey” to win makeup and, possibly, costumes. Let the engraving begin.