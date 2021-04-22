Who will win the Oscars? 'Nomadland' stands tall

Here’s where curveballs were thrown. Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) had it locked until Oscar voters tossed in his co-star, LaKeith Stanfield, who many thought belonged in the Best Actor race. Could they split the vote, allowing Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) to slip in? Or will newcomer Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”) benefit?

This category is interesting, too. Every nominee, except Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) has won a Best Actress prize leading up to the Oscars. Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) has the Screen Actors Guild trophy; Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) got the Golden Globe; Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) won the Critics Choice award and Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) surprised with the BAFTA (British Oscar). That means only Kirby is out of this race. As much as the media has been touting Mulligan as the likely winner, she hasn’t shown much pull where it counts. Because McDormand would go into the hallowed “three-timers” club with a win here, she won’t factor, either. But this could be great moment for Davis. Since SAG voters represent a large segment of Oscar voters, she has momentum. She also delivered a darned-good performance.