Who will win the Oscars? Only Best Picture seems up for grabs

When “La La Land” didn’t win Best Picture (even though it was erroneously announced as the winner), that said something about the Academy’s desire to give trophies to films about Hollywood. “La La Land” won plenty of awards leading up to the big one – but lost to “Moonlight.” That means “Once Upon a Time” won’t pull it out this year, either. As great as “Parasite” was, it’s still a foreign film and, last year, “Roma” didn’t win, despite success in the Best Director and Foreign Film categories. That says “Parasite” will have to settle for the Foreign Language Film prize.